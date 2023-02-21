NEW LOTHROP — St. Charles’ girls basketball team showed why it is ranked No. 4 in Division 4 Monday.
The visiting Bulldogs snapped busted up host New Lothrop’s six-game winning streak, 54-30, Monday earning their bread with rugged defense.
By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
NEW LOTHROP — St. Charles' girls basketball team showed why it is ranked No. 4 in Division 4 Monday.
The visiting Bulldogs snapped busted up host New Lothrop's six-game winning streak, 54-30, Monday earning their bread with rugged defense.
Sophomore Ashlyn Orr scored a team-high 11 points with six rebounds and three steals for New Lothrop, which fell to 14-6 with the non-conference loss. Laina Yates scored seven points while shooting 2-for-2 from 3-point range. Kelsey Kohlmann scored five ponts (on 5-of-6 free throw shooting) and Marissa Rombach had seven rebounds for the Hornets.
St. Charles — now 18-2 overall — led just 8-6 after one quarter of play, but opened up a 10-point lead by halftime, 26-16.
“We had a few too many turnovers and those turnovers led to points for them,” said New Lothrop head coach Jim Perry.
The visitors maintained their momentum throughout the second half, outscoring the Hornets 28-14 in the final 16 minutes.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a 6-2 advantage in 3-point field goals.
New Lothrop shot just 27% from the floor. Orr had the best shooting night of any Hornet, sinking four of her seven field goal attempts and 3-of-4 free throw chances.
The Hornets never got into an offensive flow as St. Charles seemed to control the tempo of the game, said Perry.
“They are a tough, quick, aggressive team and they kind of take you out of what you want to do,” Perry said. “We kind of let them do that today, really from start to finish. It’s sort of disappointing — I thought that they were a step faster. I’ve never questioned the girls’ effort but tonight we were just a step slow, getting to the loose balls. In our offensive sets, it really hurt us.”
Perry said that New Lothrop likes to play a tough schedule to get ready for the post-season and the Hornets will use the experience as a learning tool.
“We try to have a tough schedule all year long,” Perry said. “It’s a tough loss to lose that way. We have a lot to learn. The girls don’t like that feeling in the locker room after the game. I hope it will help us down the road.”
New Lothrop was trying to play catch-up all night long and Orr said the Hornet coaches reminded the players of the importance of getting the early jump.
“Yeah, staying aggressive on defense and getting ahead of them,” Orr said of the post-game talk. “Just coming out stronger.”
New Lothrop has one more regular season game scheduled — that comes Friday at home vs. Montrose before hosting an upcoming district tournament starting next Monday.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Lily Bruff 1 1-2 3, Laina Yates 2 1-2 7, Marissa Rombach 1 0-0 2, Ava Thorsby 0 2-2 2, Kelsey Kohlmann 0 5-6 5, Ashlyn Orr 4 3-4 11. Totals 8 12-16 30.
ST. CHARLES SCORING: Bailey Stimac 6 2-2 14, Emily Zelinko 3 0-0 8, Abigail Dinninger 3 0-0 7, Laina Harger 3 0-1 7, Kendall Harger 2 0-0 5, Kassidy Himler 1 0-0 3, Macie Czymbor 1 0-0 2, Peyton Sheltraw 2 0-0 5, Allison Zelinko 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-3 54.
