NEW LOTHROP — On fourth-and-8 from his own 49 with 7 seconds left, clinging to a rapidly evaporating 42-35 lead, New Lothrop quarterback Cam Orr ran to his left and threw a long pass.
He wasn’t hoping for a completion — just for those 7 seconds to disappear off the clock.
“When the ball was in the air, I was kind of drawing a blank,” Orr said. “I didn’t know what was happening. It was one of those things when time didn’t really matter. It was the longest seven seconds of my life.”
The ball landed harmlessly out of bounds on the Ford Field turf and the clock read all zeroes.
New Lothrop was champions of Division 7 for the second time in three years after holding off a furious rally from Traverse City St. Francis in Saturday’s state title game.
“When it finally hit and the clock went down to zero I just went nuts, I saw everyone coming onto the field,” Orr recalled.
The long and winding 2020 high school football season — which nearly ended before it began because of COVID-19 concerns — was finally was resolved on the third Saturday of 2021, with a mob of black New Lothrop jerseys hugging, celebrating and savoring a state championship and an undefeated season.
The longest season in terms of calendar days in MHSAA history — two months longer than normal — was one mired in a pandemic-dominated atmosphere. The postseason was paused in November and didn’t resume until January, thanks mostlyt pilot rapid testing program through the MHSAA over the final three weeks.
“It was kind of a sense of relief,” Orr said. “The whole COVID aspect of everything — with Michigan being shut down and opened back up. When we got back into town, that’s when everything hit. The whole town of New Lothrop kind of just rallied around everyone.”
New Lothrop players and coaches, after driving back to New Lothrop on the team bus from Detroit, walked together down Easton Road as parents, relatives, fans and businesses applauded and cheered on the team for a job well done in the toughest of times.
Each side had been allowed 125 spectators at Ford Field, but it was mainly limited to two tickets for each player — normally the parents.
When the team returned home, they basked in the championship under a powder blue sky and the appreciation of the entire town. It was an emotional scene filled with triumphant satisfaction and pride, said New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas.
“It just kind of shows what a special town New Lothrop is and their support — they love their athletics, they love the football team and to be able to win a state title and bring it back home for the fans who obviously weren’t able to attend was pretty neat,” he siad. “It was packed. We were able to get off the bus, see the town and see the people and get high-fives, things you’d normally do at the stadium after the game.”
New Lothrop’s playoff run began with a bye on Oct. 30, a 63-16 win over Bendle and a 56-12 triumph over Bath. Then, after a two-month pause due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Hornets defeated Detroit Loyola 41-7 on Jan. 8 at Madison Heights Madison in the state quarterfinals. Next came a 36-21 victory over Schoolcraft at Fenton High School Jan. 15.
Galvas said the team motto through the season — which nearly was postponed until spring before being delayed twice — was aptly themed, “Adapt and Overcome.”
That theme resonated against St. Francis as No. 3-ranked New Lothrop built 35-7 lead at halftime, only to see St. Francis battle back to within seven points before New Lothrop recovered an onsides kick attempt and ran out the final 1:07.
It was New Lothrop’s third state football title in school history — also winning the Division 8 state title in 2006 with a 14-0 mark and Division 7 two years ago at 13-1.
The game proved to be the toughest test New Lothrop (11-0) had faced all year. St. Francis’ methodical fullhouse running attack — a polar opposite of New Lothrop’s quick-strike spread attack — was extremely hard to stop said Krupp.
“Their running backs were pretty quick,” New Lothrop senior noseguard Kody Krupp said. “Their (offensive line), a lot of times they would have about seven players on the line instead of five as most teams do now. They ran a good winged-T and they are a well-coached team.”
New Lothrop also battled injuries, before and during the state title game.
The Hornets lost linebacker/running back Garret Mangino to a broken ankle in the district finals and several senior star players were banged up in final few postseason games — players such as running back/safety Will Muron, quarterback/defensive end Cam Orr and slot receiver/linebacker Julius Garza. Garza turned out to be the biggest star in the championship game by scoring four touchdowns, including an 84-yard kick return, a 65-yard TD catch, and runs of 3 and 9 yards.
The game seemed to fit the team’s motto.
“It was just something we talked to the kids about, you have to adapt to different situations and overcoming all of the obstacles that were going to be thrown at us and I think it was quite a fitting slogan for us — from everything that went on up through the final game,” Galvas said. “We obviously had to overcome some adversity at the end of the second half. And Julius cramped up, Will obviously rolled his ankle and those things happen in football during a game. Again, just adapting to situations and overcoming that adversity.”
How did the Hornets overcome that adversity? It all started with senior leadership.
“Julius, Will, Cam and they just had a lot of varsity experience. It just showed up,” Galvas said. “Those guys were definitely our horses. You watch Julius throughout the game, even though we went through a little rough patch in the third quarter and part of the fourth, Julius was out there constantly clapping and trying to get guys out there to stay motivated and excited and he just provided a lot of energy. Cam and Will were great leaders by example. They kept grinding and doing their thing. (All-State center) Will Taylor, Jacob Burgess and Ryan Burtch, those three seniors on the offensive line had 25 varsity games under their belts, so they just had a lot of varsity experience.”
