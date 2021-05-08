SHEPHERD — New Lothrop’s girls track team finished fifth Friday with 65 points in the small school division at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite.
Clara Krupp finished second in the 800 (2:31.51) and 1600 (5:34.50) runs, respectively.
Chalea Herron, Elizabeth Heslip, Kendra Gross and Alexis Miller ran second for the Hornets in the 100 relay (54.64).
