LANSING — Ovid-Elsie’s girls tennis team captured wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles en route to a split with Lansing Eastern Friday, 3-3.
Claire Thornton and Rylee Lewis turned back Mikaylee Fedele and Alina Levandowski in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, 6-4, 6-3. Maruader teammates Abigail Hills and Hanna Pallila were victorious at No.2 doubles, dispatching Jovanna Gallegos and Riley Leinbach 6-4, 6-0.
Brooklynn Belill won at No. 2 singles for Ovid-Elsie with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Dana Minor.
