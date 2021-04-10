ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie dropped both games Saturday, falling to Johannesburg-Lewiston 16-1 and Superior Central 14-6.
Tyler Bancroft took the loss for the Marauders in game one.
Jacob Tomasek got Ovid-Elsie’s offense going in game two with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Carson Gregory added two hits scored three runs.
Colin Veith registered a no-decision in the contest, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with four strikeouts in 31/3 innings.
