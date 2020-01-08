OWOSSO — William Schmidtfranz, Sam Harden, Ben Maynard and Gavyn Leavitt dominated the first and last events of the night — the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Each also delivered one solo victory, leading Ovid-Elsie past host Owosso 95-83 Tuesday.
O-E won the medley relay in 2 minutes, 3.08 seconds — winning by 29 seconds — and the 400 relay in 4:16.25, some 15 seconds ahead of Owosso.
Ovid-Elsie improved to 3-3. The Marauders won seven of the 12 events and did not compete in the diving competition.
O-E finished 6-5 a year ago, its best dual-meet season in the 27-year head coaching career of Karl Dahlke. Dahlke said he was confident heading into the meet and mixed up his lineup somewhat.
“I put a lot of juggling in today and put kids in events they don’t normally swim,” he said. “I knew we were going to win. But I wanted to see good races and put kids in some events they haven’t swam.”
Leavitt was one of those Marauders who swam an event he normally does not. He made the most of the opportunity, winning the 100 butterfly in 1:20.43.
“I usually swim the breaststroke,” Leavitt said. “I’ve only swam (butterfly) one other time before that. But I was still able to pull off a win.”
Maynard won the 100 backstroke in 1:11.58 to go with his two relay wins. But he said he was impressed the most by a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay with Schmidtfranz, Luke Spitzley and Calum Holley (1:55.89).
“We all put in a good effort,” Maynard said.
Maynard said Ovid-Elsie also put forth a good effort in the 400 free relay. The Marauders were clinging to a six-point lead entering the final event.
“Going into it, we all swam like we were behind,” Maynard said. “We did our best.”
Harden won the 200 individual medley for Ovid-Elsie in 2:32.97. The other O-E victories came from Spitzley (500 free, 7:05.68) and Schmidtfranz (100 breaststroke, 1:19.46).
Owosso fell to 0-2 in duals despite two first-place efforts each from Nathan Gute, Alex Binger and Jacob Hall.
Owosso coach Mike Gute said it was a tight battle throughout.
“I knew it would be tight, from beginning to end,” said Mike Gute. “I knew we’d get them in the beginning and of course I’d knew we’d get them on diving. I wasn’t sure what would happen the second half of the meet. I knew they’d get us on breaststroke and back. The only thing I was hoping for was to get them in that 400 relay … We did way better than we did last year.”
Gute said he has a young team with just two seniors and gave credit to the Marauders.
“They’ve got a very strong team this year,” Gute said.
Jacob Hall of Owosso won the 200 free in 2:40.16.
The Trojans went 1-2-3 in the 50 free with Nathan Gute (27.28), John Kulhanek (29.78) and Isaac DeWeese (31.53). In diving, Owosso went 1-2 behind Corey Gates (137.05 points) and Hunter Babcock (94.10).
Other winners for the Trojans were Alex Binger (100 free, 1:01.75), the 200 free relay team of Nathan Gute, Hall, Brennen Baran and Binger (1:53.03).
“We only have three returning swimmers,” said Nathan Gute, a senior. “I’m really proud of my team — being able to do what they did tonight. We put up a really good fight, unfortunately it just wasn’t enough. Ovid-Elsie has a pretty talented team and they have some really good swimmers, just like we do.”
OVID-ELSIE 95, OWOSSO 83
200 medley relay: 1. Ovid-Elsie (Will Schmidtfranz, Sam Harden, Ben Maynard, Gavyn Leavitt), 2:03.08.
200 freestyle: 1. Jacob Hall (OW), 2:40.16.
200 individual medley: 1. Sam Harden (OE) 2:32.97.
50 freestyle: 1. Nathan Gute (OW) 27.28.
Diving: 1. Corey Gates (OW) 137.05.
100 butterfly: 1. Gavyn Leavitt (OE) 1:20.43.
100 freestyle: 1. Alex Binger (OW) 1:01.75.
500 freestyle: 1. Luke Spitzley (OE) 7:05.68.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Owosso (Nathan Gute, Jacob Hall, Brennen Baran, Alex Binger), 1:53.03.
100 backstroke: 1. Ben Maynard (OE) 1:11.58.
100 breaststroke: 1. Will Schmidtfranz (OE) 1:19.46.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Ovid-Elsie (Sam Harden, Gavyn Leavitt, Will Schmidtfranz, Ben Maynard), 4:16.08.
Records: Ovid-Elsie 3-3, Owosso 0-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.