GROSS POINTE FARMS — Ovid’s Jerry Gunthorpe had a modest goal heading into this week’s 66th U.S. Senior Amateur golf championship: Just win one match.
Now, however, if he wins just one more match at the Country Club of Detroit, he will be a national champion for the first time after winning his quarterfinal and semifinal matches Wednesday.
“This would be mammoth, of course,” Gunthorpe said. “For anyone playing it would be mammoth. Any USGA event is premier, especially for any American. This is the best competition, the best conditions, the best courses. If you can win here...”
Two years ago, in Gunthorpe’s first Senior Amateur appearance at Old Chatham Golf Course in Durham, North Carolina, he felt like he did more to give away his opening match in a loss rather than being beaten. He wanted to simply play better this time.
He has.
After finishing tied for sixth in stroke play this week and earning the ninth seed for match play, Gunthorpe needs only to win today to finish off his underdog run. The final was slated to start at 8:30 a.m.
“I played in 2019 and lost my first match. I was feeling I lost the match,” he said. “I wasn’t going to lose a match on my own. I’m not getting in my own way, so far.”
Gunthorpe, 58, won his semifinal in the afternoon over Dave Bunker, of Canada, 3-and-1.
“I got beat. I got beat,” Bunker said. “Jerry really played well. He made a lot of key putts. All I messed up was 17, but I got aggressive trying to come out of the trap.
“It was a good week for me,” he added.
Gunthorpe will face Gene Elliott, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who posted a dominating 5-and-4 victory over Craig Davis, of Chula Vista, California.
Gunthorpe never trailed against Bunker, dropping in a roughly 35-foot bomb on the par-4 first for birdie to win the hole. Bunker bogeyed the par-4 second hole and Gunthorpe knocked down another birdie at the par-5 third to go ahead 3-up.
“It was a storybook start for sure,” Gunthorpe said. “That was a long one to go in. It was a huge start.”
Bunker won the sixth and seventh to cut the deficit to one, but Gunthorpe came back to birdie the par-5 ninth, par-5 10th and par-4 11th to push the lead back to 3-up.
A key moment came at the par-4 12th where Bunker narrowly missed a mid-range birdie putt and Gunthorpe made a 15-foot par save after popping his ball onto the green from an awkward stance in a greenside bunker that kept the lead three.
Gunthorpe said he and his older son Nathan, who caddied all week, worked on putt reading after stroke play because their communication was off. One thing they decided was to take more break out on putts to halve or win holes, which is what Jerry Gunthorpe did on the made putt at 12.
“Nate can read a putt better than anybody. I can read a putt better than anybody,” Gunthorpe said. “We went to the putting green and worked on it. We’re sticking to that routine.”
Bunker posted hole victories at 14 and 16 (with a 9-iron to 3 feet), while Gunthorpe won the 15th. Bunker tried to be aggressive on the par-5 17th where he needed a win to extend the match, but he found a bunker and lost the hole while Gunthorpe birdied.
Elliott, 59, reached the final by putting Davis away in 14 holes. Elliott had four birdies and an eagle from the 10th fairway in his round and led from the first hole onward.
Earlier Wednesday, Gunthorpe defeated Rusty Strawn, of McDonough, Georgia, 2-and-1. That match was tight, with both players leading at various times.
Strawn won the first hole and Gunthorpe the second. Gunthorpe got ahead 2-up on the fifth, but Strawn tied the match on the seventh.
Gunthorpe took the lead for good at the par-3 13th where both players hit the green, but Strawn four-putted. Gunthorpe made it 2-up at the 15th and closed out the match with pars at 16 and 17.
Should Gunthorpe win today, he would be the third player from Michigan to win the U.S. Senior Amateur, after Greg Reynolds, of Grand Blanc, in 2002 at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida, and Tom Draper, of Troy, in 1971 at Sunnybrook Golf Club in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.
He said his biggest victory to date is the 2004 Horton Smith Invitational at Detroit Golf Club. He’s appeared many times in both the Michigan Amateur and Michigan Open.
Gunthorpe said he’s played competitively since age 12, but after playing at Lansing Community College and then marrying his wife Joani, he chose raising his sons — Nathan and Nick, and daughter Casey over playing a lot of competitive golf.
“I’m just looking forward to tomorrow,” said Gunthorpe. “I played with Gene one other time in a Golfweek event last winter. Great guy, good player. I know it’s going to be a tight, tough match if I play well. I just need to play well and see what happens.
“I can only concentrate on myself. I have to stick to my own routine,” he added.
Elliott is currently the No. 2 senior golfer in the World Amateur Golf Ranking behind 2013 U.S. Senior Amateur champion Doug Hanzel. Elliott’s portfolio includes victories in the Porter Cup and Terra Cotta Invitational, as well as this year’s Senior Amateur Championship conducted by The R&A. He has won 15 Iowa state titles, including three Iowa Amateurs, and been the medalist in the U.S. Amateur (1999). This is his 36th start in a USGA championship.
“This is a special week,” said Elliott, who is looking to join Ed Updegraff (1981) as Iowa natives to win the U.S. Senior Amateur. “We’ve gotten it this far. Just want to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
The finalists are exempt into the U.S. Mid-Amateur Sept. 25-30 at Sankaty Head Golf Club in Massachusetts, as well as the 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania and the 2022 U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club in New Jersey.
The winner receives a 10-year exemption into the Senior Amateur and the loser receives a three-year exemption.
“Are you kidding me? I had no idea.” Gunthorpe said when he heard the news.
