ELSIE — Carson Gregory pitched a complete game and struck out nine in the opener to help Ovid-Elsie to a 11-1, 12-6 sweep Monday against LakeVille.
Gregory surrendered one hit over five innings. Jacob Tomasek went 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs in the contest, while Gregory added two hits of his own, scoring three runs.
Tomasek notched three hits and three RBIs to lead the Marauders to victory in game two.
Dominic Wilkinson picked up the win in the second game for Ovid-Elsie, with Gregory recording the save.
