STOCKBRIDGE — Ovid-Elsie’s boys track team earned 46 points to finish fifth at Friday’s Stockbridge Invitational.
Christian Schmidtfranz and Gavyn Leavitt led the Marauders with second-place finishes in the 100- and 400-meter dashes, respectively. Leavitt ran the 400 in 52.83 seconds, a personal best.
Morrice took third with 39 points. The Orioles 800 relay team of Chandler Iler, Owen Doerner, Aiden Campbell and Caleb Rivers finished second in 8:40.94.
