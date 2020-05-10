MIDDLEBURY TWP. — May 2 was supposed to be filled with the roar of racing engines when Owosso Speedway opened for the 2020 season.
But as was the case with sporting events worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered the 81-year-old facility with no definite return in sight. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expanded the her “stay home, stay safe” order Thursday through May 28.
Co-owner Ken Williams estimates the track has at the very least lost the first two months of the season.
Even when — or if — the state gives racing the green flag, drivers will need practice time on the track to work out bugs in their cars.
“We can’t just open up the doors and say, ‘Racing tomorrow,’” Williams said. “I don’t know of any other business in the county that can only work on 17 days a year. When we’ve had … potentially a third of the season nixed already, this sets back the growth that we wanted to do, the improvements that we wanted to do.”
And even if racing returns, it’s not clear if fans will be allowed back in the stands. NASCAR plans on restarting its suspended season May 17 at Darlington Raceway in North Carolina, but no fans will be in attendance.
That is a scenario that wouldn’t work at short tracks like Owosso, where there is no TV revenue to make up for lost gate receipts.
“No facility can run without revenue. I don’t think that would be feasible, at least not in our situation,” Williams said. “I’ve been in communication with other tracks and they feel the same thing. We do need a certain amount of revenue just basically to keep the lights on.”
Williams, who runs the track with his brother Gerry Williams, said the facility has looked into government programs that provide relief to small businesses, but has been unsuccessful obtaining any loans or funding thus far.
Owosso Speedway racer Dale Spencer, who has also worked as a promoter for I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, agreed that without fans there can be no racing. He was critical of the shutdown.
“If you don’t want to be out, then don’t,” said Spencer, who finished second last year in Owosso’s Sportsman Division. “Hopefully we get to go racing soon.”
Brent Voris, a Pure Stocks driver, said fans provide revenue beyond just buying a ticket.
“Fans spend money when they go to the track,” Voris said. “They buy food, souvenirs, other stuff. People want to go and watch the races, they don’t want to watch on TV.”
Without being able to get on the track to test their cars, both Spencer and Voris said they were doing maintenance and prep work.
“When they can give the go-ahead and start racing, we’ll be ready,” Voris said.
Track Improvements
In the meantime, Ken Williams said he and his brother have both been working on various improvements to the track themselves during the shutdown. Ken Williams said he is currently working on modernizing the kitchen, while Gerry Williams was out this week doing tar work on the track.
Several things were updated last year, including a remodeling of the ladies restroom and a restoration of the skybox. The track also replaced about 350 bleacher boards and repainted other areas.
“I have a 13-year-old granddaughter,” Ken Williams said. “My theory is that I’ve got to ask myself, ‘Is this good enough for my granddaughter to come here?’ If I wouldn’t put my granddaughter here, then I’m not doing it right.”
Williams said he would still like to re-paint and re-side “virtually everything that fans would see” along with completing a remodel of the pit barn, general maintenance on the racing surface, paving the parking lot and re-painting or replacing some of the fencing and siding around the facility.
To accomplish all that, however, it’s imperative the track open as soon as possible.
“We thought that we were going to get a lot done, and what I found over the course of the year is that this has kind of turned into being a four-year plan,” he said. “There’s so many things that we want to do to the place. We have so many more things that we would like to do, but it is really going to be a matter of budget and matter of Mother Nature, weather cooperating.
“We thought that we were young and stupid and we could get everything done in a year that we wanted to do. The reality is we started realizing how much work it is to maintain this track. I feel that what we want to do is mostly cosmetic, but there are some structural things and I feel it’s probably going to take another three years to finish up the projects I want to do,” he said.
Williams said the track is also working with the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners to find other uses for the speedway. The facility is limited with dates it can run races and rainouts last year compounded the issue.
Of the 17 scheduled race nights in 2019, six were rained out.
“This year it’s COVID-19. Next year, who knows?” Williams said. “(What) I’m trying to do is find other uses that will complement racing, mostly if it’s some sort of event or community-event type of thing.”
One idea that was floated: A drive-in movie theater.
“I have gotten a lot of positive feedback on that,” he said. “My wife floated that idea last year of more of an event center, so that’s something that we’re working with the county on right now.”
Williams said owning the speedway has become more than just an investment to him and his family, and he now feels a personal obligation to restore Owosso Speedway to its full potential.
“On our Night of Destruction last year, I was out on the other side of the track facing the fans,” Williams said. “The place was packed. And to listen to the people cheer and having a good night out, that made an impression on me.”
