HOLLY — Owosso won its first match of the season, 229-196, with seven golfers making their first appearance for the Trojans.
All four scores counted in the match were by freshmen, with Jon Mazza leading with a 45. He had a birdie on the par-3 fourth hole.
Ryan Dahl shot 59, followed by Ethan Sigby with 62, and Peyton Dwyer notching 63.
