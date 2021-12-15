OWOSSO — Tuesday’s scheduled boys basketball game between Fenton and host Owosso was postponed due to COVID-19 cases on the Trojans’ boys team.
Owosso athletic director Steve Irelan said the game will be made up later in the season.
Owosso announced this morning that Friday’s home game against Ortonville Brandon was also postponed. The JV and varsity girls games are still on as planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.