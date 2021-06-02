PORTLAND — Macy Irelan threw a no-hitter over five innings as Owosso blanked Portland 16-0 at Saturday’s Portland Invitational.
Owosso opened the day with a 10-2 victory over Portland St. Patrick.
Irelan struck out 13 against Portland with one walk. Owosso had 15 hits with Jamie Maier and Irelan recording three each.
In the win over Portland St. Patrick, Irelan pitched a three-hitter over seven innings with 16 strikeouts.
Reese Thayer, Maier and Irelan all had two hits for the Trojans.
The wins lifted Owosso to 26-3 and gave head coach JoEllen Smith 798 career wins. Smith can reach 800 Wednesday when Owosso hosts Lake Fenton.
The Trojans can also clinch the outright Flint Metro title Wednesday. Owosso stands 19-1 in the Flint Metro while Linden is 20-2. Lake Fenton is 12-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.