SWARTZ CREEK — The Owosso girls swim team improved to 4-0, and 3-0 in the Flint Metro League, Thursday by defeating Swartz Creek, 106-70.
The Trojans got two wins apiece from Macy Irelan (200-yard individual medley, 100 butterfly), Britney Aurara-Erazo (200 free, 500 free) and Amanda Brainerd (50-free, 100 breaststroke).
Owosso’s Birdie Tkaczyk won the 100 backstroke.
The Trojans also prevailed in the 200 medley relay, with Tkaczyk, Brainerd, Irelan and Mya LaMay; the 200 free relay, with Irelan, Liz McCroan, Kate Grinnell and Aurara-Erazo; and the 400 free relay, with Grinnell, Aurara-Erazo, Brainerd and LaMay.
BOYS SOCCER
No. 1 Fenton blanks Owosso
OWOSSO — Owosso faced the No. 1-ranked team in the state Thursday and Fenton lived up to its billing by beating the Trojans, 7-0, at Willman Field.
The Tigers outshot the Trojans, 15-9, while improving to 5-0 in the Flint Metro League. Owosso fell to 5-3-1 and 2-2-1.
Fenton took a 3-0 lead into halftime. Brennan Baran made three saves for the Trojans.
Laingsburg 6, Leslie 0
LESLIE — Laingsburg’s boys soccer team improved to 5-1 with a 6-0 victory over Leslie Wednesday.
The Wolfpack opened with a penalty kick goal by Brayden Thomas.
Dylan Hulliberger scored the team’s second goal off an assist from Thomas.
It was 3-0 when Reece Kramer scored on a low corner goal off a crossing pass from Hulliberger.
Connor Barrett scored Laingsburg’s fourth goal of the first half by converting a corner shot by Thomas.
In the second half, Laingsburg added two goals from Miguel Fajardo on breakaway shots.
Byron 2, Calvary Baptist 1
MIDLAND — Mason Stark and James Miller scored goals and Byron held off Calvary Baptist of Midland, 2-1, Thursday.
Miller assisted on Stark’s goal.
Caleb Joslin made 10 saves for the Eagles.
BOYS TENNIS
Corunna 7, Brandon 0
CORUNNA — Corunna blanked Ortonville Brandon 7-0 Thursday in boys tennis to improve to 2-4 in the Flint Metro League.
The Cavaliers received singles victories from Blake Rowe (6-1, 6-0), Colby Ardelean (7-5, 7-5), Blake Princinsky (6-0, 6-1) and Braylon Davis (by forfeit).
Corunna’s doubles winners were Dominic Vandusen/Cora Tuller (6-1, 6-2), Lucas Cunningham/Joe Knieper (6-3, 6-2) and Tyler Corwin/Braxton Galbavi (by forfeit).
VOLLEYBALL
Morrice improves to 4-2
FLINT — Morrice defeated International Academy of Flint 25-7, 25-5, 25-13 Thursday.
The Orioles improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Genesee Area Conference.
Zora Jean supplied six kills for the Orioles while Emma Valentine had five kills and joined Makenzie Doerner with six aces.
Doerner delivered seven digs while Abi Beem had 11 assists. Anna Gooding had one block.
Ortonville Brandon defeats Owosso
OWOSSO — Ortonville Brandon outlasted Owosso 21-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15 Thursday.
The Blackhawks rose to 1-2 in the Flint Metro Stars Division. Owosso fell to 0-3 in league play.
Junior Kendall Ihm finished with 13 kills, six assists, five digs and two blocks for Owosso. Reese Thayer added 23 assists while Brielle Sovis supplied 20 digs.
