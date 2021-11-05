CORUNNA — Owosso’s volleyball season came to an end in Thursday’s Division 2 district championship match as state-ranked Lansing Catholic swept the Trojans 25-16, 25-20, 25-11.
The No. 9-ranked Cougars, now 44-3-1, advance to Tuesday’s regional semifinals at Ionia against either Battle Creek Pennfield or Marshall. Ava Wilcox banged 12 kills for Lansing Catholic while Hailey Bres had 35 assists, four aces and eight digs.
Owosso ended its 2021 season with a 16-26-2 overall record despite Kendall Ihm’s eight kills, two blocks and 11 assists and Reese Thayer’s three aces. Lexi Hemker added 10 digs.
Lansing Catholic had won all six sets it played before meeting Owosso, sidelining Corunna Monday, 25-23, 25-15, 25-12 and Lansing Eastern Wednesday 25-4, 25-11, 25-3.
But Owosso came ready to play, according to head coach Stephen Fitzpatrick, who minutes before the match talked with Owosso softball coach JoEllen Smith, who had led the Trojans to a state championship last June.
“Before the game, JoEllen Smith, the softball coach, said ‘Play with your heart, not with your head. And go out there and leave it all on the floor.’ And the girls did that tonight,” Fitzpatrick said. “It felt good and that’s the mentality that we’re really trying to foster with these young ladies. Go out there and play hard, play hard every night.”
Fitzpatrick said sophomore Lexi Hemker, a sophomore libero for the Trojans, exemplified that mentality as she was often seen diving on the floor for balls.
“She took (libero) on halfway through the season when we switched libero positions because I needed another hitter,” Fitzpatrick said. “Brielle Sovis has actually had to play every position this year. She actually moved from the libero spot to the front row. Lexi was all over the floor tonight and she’s really grown throughout the year.”
Hemker said the Trojans had nothing to lose against favored LCC.
“We were giving it all we had,” Hemker said. “We started off the season pretty slow and through the season we grew together and got a lot better and we improved together.”
Ihm, a junior outside hitter, said Owosso peaked at the right time.
“Yes, I think we definitely showed up tonight and played a really good game and we definitely gave them a run for their money,” Ihm said.
Owosso got off to a quick 4-1 lead in the first set, thanks to kills by Peyton Spicer and Jamie Maier and hitting errors by the Cougars. But Lansing Catholic tied it at 6-all and 8-all and then pulled away before Isabella’s tip kill gave the Cougars the nine-point victory in the first set.
Owosso led 8-7 in the second set, but LCC again asserted control while taking a 22-15 lead. Hmerk’s serve ace made it 22-16 Spicer’s kill pulled Owosso to within 22-17. The Trojans got the score to 23-20 with an Ihm kill that forced a Lansing Catholic timeout. The Cougars, though, closed it out by scoring the final two points.
Catholic was at its best in the third set, building a 9-1 lead. The Trojans battled to within 10-5, but the Cougars would build a 20-10 lead before closing the match out.
Lansing Catholic head coach Kevin McMillan said his squad has high hopes in the upcoming regional.
“I was playing without one of my outsides and one of my middles, so for us to come together and play really well, was pretty impressive today,” McMillan said. “I thought Owosso played great — I was really proud of them.”
