OWOSSO — Skotti Ball-Duley’s career night and a rugged, ball-hawking defense lifted Owosso to a 42-34 victory Tuesday over visiting Fenton.
Ball-Duley, a sophomore guard, scored a career-high 21 points with 11 rebounds and four steals as Owosso improved to 1-2 on the season. Peyton Spicer added nine points and eight rebounds, while Kendall Anderson had four steals.
“I think we’re just going to keep going up from (here),” Ball-Duley said. “We just had to push to get the first (win). Now that we’ve reached it, I think we’re just going to keep going.”
Fenton (1-2) was paced by Adrie Staib’s 11 points. The Tigers jumped out to an 11-6 lead after the first eight minutes, but then Owosso tightened the screws on its zone defense, holding Fenton scoreless for the entire second quarter. A 10-0 run, led by five points from Ball-Duley, gave Owosso a 16-11 lead and momentum entering the second half.
“We adjusted our coverage on our zone a little bit and how we were rotating, to make sure we could cover where we needed to,” Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said. “It was a really quick adjustment. The girls really did a fantastic job of communicating and really understanding playing together and covering for each other.”
Owosso’s ability to rebound and limit Fenton’s offensive rebounds also was a key to victory, Dwyer said.
Ball-Duley scored 12 of her 21 points in the second half to help Owosso secure the win. Dwyer said the sophomore didn’t force anything and made several good drives to the basket.
“Skotti played a great game and really, when she plays within herself, I think she’s capable of a lot of those nights,” Dwyer said. “Sometimes it feels forced at times. Tonight, everything was just in rhythm. For her, one of the big things is getting it started defensively. When it starts defensively, the offense comes.”
Ball-Duley’s three-point play after a Spicer putback gave Owosso a 12-11 lead midway in the second quarter — a lead the Trojans wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way. Ball-Duley made the first of her three 3-pointers to make it 15-11 and Spicer added a free throw to give the Trojans a five-point cushion at halftime.
Owosso kept the momentum going in the third. Spicer’s three-point play pushed the lead to 10 and the Trojans had a 27-19 advantage after three quarters. Ball-Duley hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth, making it an 11-point game.
The Trojans led by as many as 12 before Fenton got back into it, aided by a pair of 3-pointers by Abby Logan and Kaleigh Shaker that cut the lead to 32-28. Owosso got some separation from the layups of Thayer and Hemker to bump the lead back up to eight.
After Ball-Duley’s layup with 28 seconds left made it a 38-31, Logan answered with a 3-pointer shortly after to make it a four-point game.
Anderson, however, split two free throws and Ball-Duley added two free throws in the waning seconds to ice it.
Dwyer said Owosso will have to work on milking the clock with a lead and protecting the ball better, but the team is getting there. Last week, the Trojans’ opener against Durand slipped through the team’s fingers despite holding a nine-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter.
This time, the Trojans finished.
“We’re learning,” Dwyer said. “We built last year off of competing and this year we’re learning how to win. There’s definitely an art to it and you’ve got to do it.”
OWOSSO SCORING: Skotti Ball-Duley 8 2-7 21, Stella Passow 0 1-2 1, Lexi Hemker 2 0-0 4, Reese Thayer 1 3-5 5, Kendall Anderson 0 2-5 2, Peyton Spicer 3 3-5 9. Totals 14 11-24 42.
FENTON SCORING: Adrie Staib 4 3-4 11. Totals 9 12-18 34.
