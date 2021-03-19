OWOSSO — Owosso's girls team closed its regular season by beating Swartz Creek, 47-25, in a Flint Metro League crossover Thursday.
The Trojans, leading from wire-to-wire, featured Alaynie Drury, with 11 points and six rebounds. Peyton Spicer scored 10 points while Reyn Tuttle scored nine and Kendall Anderson added six points, six assists, five steals and five rebounds. Sawyer Ball-Duley scored five points.
Owosso improved to 3-10 overall while lowering the Dragons to 0-10.
