OWOSSO — Owosso failed to score a single run in Monday’s doubleheader against Fenton, falling 3-0, 12-0.
Wyatt Leland pitched effectively for the Trojans in the opener, allowing just one run on two hits. The Trojans played strong defensively, but struggled at the plate, mustering only two hits.
The offensive woes continued in game two as the Trojans fell 12-0.
