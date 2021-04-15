ORTONVILLE — Ortonville Brandon turned back Owosso’s boys team 74-53 and the Trojan girls 87-46 Wednesday.
Tyler Hufnagel won both hurdle events for Owosso. He won the 110 meters in 18.99 seconds and the 300 in 48.82. Corey Gates won the 1,600 (5 minutes, 38.16 seconds) and the 3,200 (12:55.84) for the Trojans.
Owosso’s John Kuhlanek won both throws, placing first in the shot put (40 feet, 71/2 inches) and the discus (101-01/2).
For the girls, Alaina Poggiali of Owosso won the shot put (27-7 1/2) and the discus (74-9 1/2). Libby Summerland won twice, too, in the 800 (2:39.63) and 3,200 (15:56.36).
Owosso’s 800 relay team of Claire Agnew, Summerland, Nevaeh Mishler and Courtney Lott was victorious in 2:05.6.
