OWOSSO — Macy Irelan threw a complete-game shutout in game one to help Owosso earn a split with Fenton Monday.
Irelan allowed five hits while striking out 10 with one walk in the opener. Nevaeh Ginger sparked Owosso’s offense with a home run in the third inning. Irelan, Jamie Maier, Reese Thayer and Karley Kincaid each managed one hit for the Trojans in the 4-0 win.
Owosso took an early lead on Maier’s second inning single in game two, but the Trojans struggled to keep pace after a four-run outburst from Fenton in the third. The Tigers tacked on six additional runs in the fourth en route to a 12-4 victory.
Irelan led the Trojans offensively in game two with three hits. On the mound, Irelan took the loss, allowing 12 runs on 10 hits while striking out nine.
