The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Curran Jacobs has been hired as Owosso’s new varsity wrestling coach.
A 2007 graduate of Owosso High School, Jacobs served as an assistant to longtime Owosso varsity wrestling coach Ryan Clevenger, who had coached the Trojans the past 22 years.
Jacobs placed second in the state at the 2007 MHSAA individual finals. He went on to become a two-year captain at Michigan State University and a two-time NCAA qualifier. He finished in the top 12 in the country in 2012 at the NCAA tournament.
He later became a multiple-time Catch Wrestling (submission wrestling) world champion and an undefeated professional MMA fighter.
Owosso athletic director Dallas Lintner said Tuesday that Jacobs’ background in wrestling has been impressive and the program is in good hands.
“We are thrilled to welcome coach Jacobs to our coaching staff,” Lintner said. “The OHS Athletic Hall of Famer is and always has been an example of a man who works hard and does things the right way. He is intelligent, dedicated and has crediblity in the worldwide wresting community. Our wrestling program has been and will continue to be in very good hands.”
Jacobs said he is ready for the new challenge.
“I’m really honored to be Owosso’s new head wrestling coach,” Jacobs wrote via email to The Argus-Press. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill. Coach Ryan Clevenger is one of the biggest reasons why I went on to wrestle for Michigan State. He has had a major impact on my life in the most positive way. He taught me how to compete fearlessly and to pour my heart into the sport, something I hope to pass on to every one of my future wrestlers — to not just utilize on the mat but in life as well.
“I’d like to give a special thank you to (Owosso High School Principal) Mr. Jeff Phillips, Mr. Dallas Lintner and all of the Owosso staff for being so kind and welcoming. It feels great to be back.”
The Argus-Press could not reach Clevenger for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.