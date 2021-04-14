OWOSSO — Goodrich defeated the host Trojans Tuesday afternoon, 7-1, in girls tennis with the only Owosso victory coming from Ellie Feldpausch at third singles.
Feldpausch improved to 3-0 on the season in singles play.
At No. 1 singles, Goodrich’s Emma King defeated Owosso’s Kelsey Andrykovich in two sets, 6-3 and 6-2.
Katie Rusinek topped Myra Whiteside 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets at No. 2 singles.
Ella Maxwell-Cook also defeated Amanda Brainerd at No. 4 singles in two sets, 6-0 and 6-1.
Goodrich won all four doubles matches, including at No. 1 where Madeline Swett and Taylor Tenniswood defeated Paige Box and Kamerin Bowles in two sets.
At second doubles, Molly Powers and Chloe Carpenter topping Jenaya Hill and Olivia Wiley in two sets. Ashley Villalpando and Ellie Winter stopped Hayley Beggs and Abigale Corp in two sets at third doubles, and Sophie Nardizzi and Grace Glaze defeated Willow McLaughlin and Katlyn Bostwick in three sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.