HOLT — Tyler Huffnagel ran second in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.55 seconds to lead Owosso to an eighth-place finish at Saturday’s Ram Jam Invite at Holt High School.
Huffnagel placed sixth in the 110 hurdles (18.11). The Trojans finished with 14 points.
