OWOSSO — Peyton Fields scored 14 points and Corbin Thompson scored a career-high 12 with four 3-pointers, but Swartz Creek downed Owosso's boys basketball team, 58-46, Thursday.
Owosso fell to 0-13 while Swartz Creek improved to 4-5.
Shaun Bates scored nine points for the Trojans.
Owosso scoring: Peyton Fields 14 points, Corbin Thompson 12 points, Shaun Bates 9 points.
