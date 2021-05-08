WILLIAMSTON — Perry’s girls track team posted wins in the 3,200-meter run, shot put and pole vault to place third at Saturday’s Williamston Invitational.
Grace O’Neill won the 3200 run for the Ramblers in 13 minutes, 1.96 seconds. Teammate Sydney Rose won the shot put (30-8) while Kallei Brown placed first in the pole fault (8-0).
Perry finished with 73 points, trailing only South Lyon (156) and Linden (149.5).
Laingsburg finished fourth with 67 points. Durand placed eighth with 23.5 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.