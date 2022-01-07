PERRY — Perry celebrated Parents Night with back-to-back wrestling wins Thursday — over Leslie and Bath — to surge to 4-0 in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference.
The Ramblers opened with a 54-28 triumph over Leslie. After honoring its wrestlers and parents during a break, Perry got back to work and defeated Bath 64-12.
In the other dual during the night, Leslie topped Bath 48-30. Saranac, which cited poor driving conditions on the snowy day, was a last-minute no show for the scheduled quad.
In the Leslie dual, the Blackhawks got to within 24-10 with a pin and a 9-0 decision, Reed VanWormer won unopposed for Perry at 135. That set the stage for the quickest and most decisive win of the night — Seth Grooms’ 15-second pin of Brayden Rogers.
Grooms, now 13-3 as a senior is hoping to return to the state finals after making the grade last season. Grooms also captured a 14-2 decision win over Bath’s Collin Hagerman at 145 pounds. That was a much tougher test as Grooms led just 2-0 after one period.
“He was a little heavier and I usually wrestle at 140,” Grooms said. “I want to place at states this year. I made it to the states but I’d like to make the top eight.”
Grooms now has 75 career victories.
“We just want to win some more meets and see where we can go from there and do well at districts,” Grooms said.
Perry started off the Leslie match with four consecutive void wins as Jesse McClure (285), Landon Lazata (103), Monita Penrod (112) and Jackson Porter (119) took turns getting their right hand raised, and Perry wrapped up the victory with forfeit wins by Josh Nance (145) and Aaron Seward (171) and Cameron Doody’s 3 minute, 2-second pin of Tanner Craft at 215.
McClure, a senior at 285 pounds, went 2-0 Thursday while adding an injury default win over Bath. McClure is 14-3.
“As a team I’d like us to get more victories than we did last year,” McClure said. “Last year, we really didn’t have any big numbers to beat anybody. We were just kind of going out there and getting our records up and trying our hardest to win. Individually, I went to regionals last year and I’m trying for states this year.”
Seward, now 10-2 as a senior, said he would like to atone for last year’s 0-2 performance at the state finals.
“I want to place at the states last year,” Seward said. “Last year, I went to states and lost both of my matches. We’re definitely bigger this year, we have more bodies and we’re not giving up as many voids. We lost some crucial wrestlers (to graduation) like Jacob Orweller and Andrew McConnell. But we’ve got a lot more newer wrestlers.”
Perry’s victory over Bath was highlighted by Porter’s 3:47 pin at 125 pounds and Nance’s 3:18 pin at 152.
Doody now stands 13-3 and Porter owns an 11-3 mark.
