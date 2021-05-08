WILLIAMSTON — Jacob Orweller won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.29 seconds to lead Perry to a fifth-place finish at Saturday’s Williamston Invitational.
The Ramblers finished with 65 points. Laingsburg placed fourth with 104 points, while Durand finished seventh with 39.
South Lyon (153), Linden (115) and Williamston (114) finished first, second and third, respectively.
