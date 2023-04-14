NEW LOTHROP — Corunna’s offense was as sizzling as the midday sun here Friday.
The Cavaliers stroked 30 hits during their doubleheader against New Lothrop and turned them into 30 runs — with Parker Isham stroking six hits and driving in six runs all himself — as they swept the Hornets a 17-6, 13-4.
Isham, a left-handed batting junior rightfielder, said his secret to success Friday was simple.
“Hit the ball — that’s all you’ve got to do — score runs and played good defense,” Isham said. “I shortened my swing and put the ball in play. That was the key for me.”
Corunna improved to 5-2 overall and banged 19 hits in Game 1 and added 11 hits in the five-inning nightcap. The Cavaliers have won three straight and have an important Flint Metro League doubleheader Monday against Goodrich, according to head coach Chuck Osika.
New Lothrop fell to 3-3 overall despite getting a 3-for-3 hitting performance from junior outfielder Cole Bradshaw in Game 1. First-year head coach Adam Johnson said his young team is still finding its way but gave credit to Corunna Friday.
“They (the Cavaliers) hit the ball well and we had too many mistakes in the field,” Johnson said. “It was a situation where the snowball kept going. We’ve still got a lot of inexperience. We’re just looking to get better in these games and hopefully in June, those inexperienced plays we’re making now, we won’t be making then.”
Getting the job done pitching wise for Corunna were right-handers Collin Thompson and Braylon Socia.
Thompson worked the first five innings of the first game, allowing six runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked two. Declan Davis worked the final two innings in relief. He did not allow a run or hit with three strikeouts.
“We’re feeling pretty good and we’re starting to turn our team around,” Thompson said. “We started out a little slow at the beginning. Now that we’re getting our bats going, feeling really great.”
Corunna’s offense came from everywhere in Game 1. Braden Andrejack batted 4-for-5 with a triple and a double, driving in one run. Davis went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBI. Isham drove in five runs with two hits and Brayden Bukovick lined three hits with two RBIs.
Bryce Kuchar took the loss for the Hornets. He worked 22/3 innnings and surrendered 13 runs and 14 hits. He struck out one and walked two. August Birkmeier worked 41/3 innings of relief. He gave up four runs and five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
New Lothrop had six hits in the first game with Bradshaw slugging half of those. Hayden Wendling rapped a two-run single in the first inning while Bradshaw had a run scoring single in the same frame. Joe Torres tagged a double in the fourth. Ty Kohlmann reached base twice and singled.
In Game 2, Isham reached base four times with three singles, two RBIs and a walk. Ardelean, Peyton TerMeer and Corbin Reed all laced a double and a single. Termeer drove in two runs.
“We knew we’d start hitting, “Osika said. “Parker Isham swung the bat well. Declan Davis swung the bat well. Collin Thompson swung the bat well and Colby Ardelean has been swinging well. Our bats have come around quicker than expected and I’ll take that.”
Socia pitched the first four innings of the nightcap, allowing four runs on just three hits. He struck out four and walked three before giving way to Isham, who pitched one inning of relief, allowing no runs and no hits.
Added Osika, “We’re pretty strong with our pitching and defense. Collin’s been pitching for three years now and he’s won some big games for us. He pitched a super regional for us and he did what he needed to do today. We’ve got a big doubleheader Monday vs. Goodrich and they’re probably the league favorites.”
Ty Olsen started on the mound for New Lothrop in Game 2. The righthander worked 3 1/3 innings and gave up six runs and seven hits. He struck out two and walked five. Birkmeier and Joe Torres pitched in relief.
New Lothrop featured Jayden Martinez, with a first-inning triple, Caleb Sharp, with a two-run single to center in the third and Birkmeier with a single in the fourth.
Bradshaw said the Hornets will continue to improve as their confidence increases.
Cole (Bradshaw), Ty (Kohlmann) and Jayden (Martinez) have been swinging our hottest bats all year,” Johnson said. “And some of the other guys are coming. We hit better today than we have all season. We’re seeing improvements offensively.”
“That’s a good baseball team we just played there,” Bradshaw said. “We’re still putting the pieces together. I’d like to say, later in the year, we’ll have more confidence playing a team like that.”
