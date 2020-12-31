SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — It was a turbulent year dominated, like everything else, by the world-wide pandemic known as COVID-19.
As the year ends, vaccines have begun to be administered in Shiawassee County. High school sports, after being put on hold from March to the fall, have been affected significantly — not to mention in-person learning.
But most profoundly many lives have been lost, people have been hospitalized and lives have been affected permanently.
Sports, the past 12 months, particularly the last nine, have been marked by worry over health and safety, uncertainty over schedules, anxiety and sadness.
Despite it all, there have been significant stories and milestones in sports over the past year.
Here are some of the top local stories of the year.
10. Laingsburg
appeals 68-67 “loss”
In a boys varsity basketball game Jan. 7 between Laingsburg and Potterville that resulted in a 68-67 Potterville “win,” Laingsburg officials filed an appeal, both to the Central Michigan Athletic Conference and the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
Laingsburg officials cited what they believed was a mistake in the official scorebook that erroneously added two additional points to the Potterville total. The league ultimately decided neither team would be “negatively impacted” by the final result, thus vacating the game. Laingsburg defeated Potterville in the second meeting, 76-74 Feb. 14 with no disputes and finished 14-1 in the league, good for a league co-title, and 17-2 in the regular season.
9. New Lothrop’s
Brooke Wenzlick scores
school-record 42 points
Brooke Wenzlick, a junior guard for the New Lothrop girls basketball team, scored a school-record 42 points in a 59-54 overtime win over Durand Jan. 23. Wenzlick, a junior guard, shot 15-for-29 from the floor and 11 of 16 from the free-throw line. She also had six assists and six rebounds as the Hornets d 6-6 and 5-4 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
8. Alyssa Welsh becomes Perry’s all-time scoring leader.
Perry senior guard Alyssa Welsh scored 34 points in a 63-45 win over Vermontville Maple Valley Jan. 10 to eclipse the 1,000-point milestone in her high school career. Welsh scored 23 of Perry’s 25 points in the first quarter with six 3-pointers. She finished the night with 1,016 points for her career, leaving her 59 shy of all-time leading scorer Kelsey Finch. Welsh later became the school’s all-time scoring leader, scoring 28 points and knocking down a single-game school-record six 3-pointers in a 54-16 rout of Lansing Sexton Jan. 28. Wels tied Finch in the previous game, a loss to Ionia. But after the Sexton game, Welsh had 1,103 points.
7. Byron captures
school’s first-ever girls
district basketball title
On March 6, the Byron girls basketball team made history by winning the school’s first-ever girls district crown by defeating Laingsburg, 49-29. The Eagles were led by Makayla Clement, with 13 points, and Sarah Marvin, adding 12 points and 13 rebounds. Makenna Clement added seven points. Byron had also won the first girls outright league basketball title in 30 years by ruling the MMAC.
The No. 8-ranked Eagles (23-1) went on to beat Bronson in the regional semifinals, 58-21, behind Marvin’s 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists. However, Byron never got a chance to play 20-3 Michigan Center in the regional finals due to COVID-19. The rest of the girls high school basketball post-season was eventually canceled.
6. New Lothrop’s wrestling team wins 20th straight regional title
On Feb. 19, New Lothrop’s wrestling team captured its 20th straight team regional championship. The Hornets won the Division 4 team regionals by stopping St. Louis, 51-28. New Lothrop earlier defeated Cass City, 67-12 in the regional semifinals. New Lothrop moved on to defeat Lawton in the state quarterfinals, 71-6, at Kalamzoo’s Wings Event Center.
But for the second straight year, Clinton spoiled New Lothrop’s state title hopes in the state semifinals. The No. 3-seeded Redskins edged the No. 2 Hornets, 32-26. New Lothrop finished its season at 25-2..
5. New Lothrop’s Cam Orr
and Chesaning’s Jordan Rodriguez win state wrestling titles
March 7 at Detroit’s Ford Field in the MHSAA state finals, Jordan Rodriguez, a senior, defeated Richmond’s Hunter Keller, 7-1, in the Division 3 Finals at 112 pounds. He became the first state wrestling champion at Chesaning in 15 years. Orr, a junior stationed at 215 pounds, pinned Ubly’s Shane Osantowski in 4 minutes, 40 seconds in the Division 4 Finals.
4. Ovid-Elsie (19-2) vs. Perry (18-4) boys district final never takes place due to COVID-19
Ovid-Elsie defeated Corunna, 51-46, in a boys district semifinal basketball game at Corunna March 11 while Perry topped Owosso, 63-36, in another Division 2 district semifinal on the same court. Perry senior Caleb Leykauf scored 25 points in the win and eclipsed 1,000 points in his career. Leykauf’s career total climbed to 1,011 but he never got the chance to face Ovid-Elsie in the district finals, which were canceled as is the remainder of the MHSAA post-season due to COVID-19.
Ovid-Elsie’s win over Corunna featured Cal Byrnes’ 14 points including six in the fourth quarter. Perry had topped Ovid-Elsie 59-55 in a regular-season game nine days before the district semifinals took place.
3. COVID-19 wreaks havoc
on fall sports 2020
Because of COVID-19, the MHSAA initially decided to move the high school football season to the spring but the MHSAA Representative Council eventually voted to re-instate the season after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order lifted restrictions that had previously not allowed the sport to be played.
The MHSAA voted to hold a shortened six-game regular season and then the playoffs, with safety precautions in place and spectator limitations which were eventually eased somewhat. The first games of the season was allowed to start Sept. 18. It also allowed a re-start to boys soccer competition, girls swimming and diving and volleyball, with safety precautions in place. Cross country, boys tennis and girls golf had already been in progress.
In football, all teams were guaranteed spots in the post-season for the first time. New Lothrop’s football team, improving to 8-0, was the lone area team still playing when on Nov. 15, the MHSAA announced a suspension of fall tournaments and practices for girls volleyball, girls swimming and diving and football, as well as all winter sports practices. It came following an executive order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to limit the spread of COVID-19.
It was later announced by the MHSAA, that football playoffs would resume on Jan. 9. New Lothrop was set to play Detroit Loyola in a Division 7 state quarterfinal game at Madison Heights Bishop Foley. Also the concluding rounds of girls swimming and diving and volleyball would be completed in January.
2. The virus forces
the cancellation of the entire spring sports season in 2020
On April 3, the MHSAA announced it had canceled the remainder of the 2019-20 winter and spring sports season in compliance with a directive by Whitmer, closing school buildings and moving education online for the remainder of the school year to decrease the spread of the virus. According to the MHSAA, it marked the first year that MHSAA Finals were not played in multiple sports since 1942-43 when World War II forced the elimination of finals “in most sports.”
1. The MHSAA announces March 12 that winter tournaments are suspended immediately due to COVID-19
In one day, everything changed: March 12 at 2:25 p.m. when the MHSAA announces that all winter post-season tournaments are suspended immediately and indefinitely. The ramifications are still being felt. Eventually the winter sports tournaments are canceled altogether. The March 12 announcement comes just hours before the boys district basketball finals are slated as well as the girls regional basketball finals are scheduled.
Byron’s girls basketball team never got a chance to play its regional final while boys basketball teams were denied district championship games, including Laingsburg, Ovid-Elsie and Perry. The MHSAA also stopped the ice hockey semifinals and gymnastic team finals.
A long list of national sporting events are also called off including college men’s and women’s conference tournaments and the NCAA’s March Madness.The NBA put its season on temporary hiatus. Among the other early casualties were the NHL , which also suspended its season and Major League Baseball, scrapping spring training and postponing the start of its season.
