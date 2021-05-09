DURAND — Madison Raley has been the pitching ace for the Durand softball squad this spring, along with sparking the offense as the leadoff batter.
Raley — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — has led the Railroaders to a 9-4 overall mark and a 4-2 record in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Durand head coach Sam Lach said Raley, a right-handed pitcher and batter, has been a key figure in Durand’s fast start in the MMAC.
“No. 1 is just her presence on the mound and on the field in general,” Lach said. “She just knows the game. The feeling the team gets when she’s on the mound, you can see it. They are more relaxed. When she steps up to the plate, she’s our first batter and she sets the tone for us and does a really good job at it … On the bases, she’s all over the place running. We have the utmost confidence in her and that shows.”
Raley is a multi-sport star at Durand. She also started at guard for the Durand girls basketball team and helped the Durand girls golf team win the MMAC and place fifth in the state at the Division 4 MHSAA Lower Peninsula Finals this past fall.
But softball has played a big role in the Raley household; two of Raley’s sisters, Brooke and Morgan, starred at pitcher and catcher, respectively for Durand in recent years. Her father, Mike Raley, is an assistant coach for Durand. That softball bloodline has only bolstered Madison’s resolve to be a dominant pitcher this spring.
“Oh yeah, Morgan messages me a lot and she would definitely be on my back if I strike out, Madison Raley said. “She’s always giving me crap for it. But she has always pushed me the most and Brooke has definitely helped me on my pitching. She’s always keeps me calmed down. And my dad has definitely helped, he is still an assistant coach for Sam.”
Madison Raley showcased her softball talents last week during a 12-2, 16-9 sweep of LakeVille. She pitched a two-hitter in the first game with six strikeouts but also batted 3-for-4 at the plate with two stolen bases. In the nightcap, she also picked up the pitching win, striking out 11. She went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two more stolen bases.
“I’m always stealing bases and that’s one of my favorite things to do,” Raley said.
She also starred during a 4-1, 9-0 sweep of Chesaning earlier this season. Besides striking out a total of 21 batters during the doubleheader, including a four-hit shutout in the nightcap, the senior also smacked three hits including two in the second game.
“That was one of the big highlights so far this year,” Raley said. “We beat Chesaning in both games.”
And during a 15-0, 28-19 sweep of Bentley, the Railroader star struck out a total of 19, taking the mound as a reliever in Game 2. She batted 3-for-4 in the first game and 4-for-7 in the second game with a double and a triple.
Raley was asked what her best pitch was.
“My best pitch would probably be my drop curve,” Raley said. “I tend to use that one the most because it drops like super low and it is also curving on the outside. So if it is a right-handed batter, it will cross the plate and drop at the same time. So a lot of batters like to swing and then the ball drops and so they swing over it.”
The senior said that she has made some strides in the pitching department through hard work and practice.
“I just kind of got my drive this year and really started pushing this year,” Raley said. “I’ve been really locked in and pushing myself in practice.”
She also has also honed her pitching skills playing travel softball for Owosso Fastpitch.
“I’ve gotten a lot of help with my pitching at Hit and Pitch in Owosso from Clarence and Megan and my dad helps a lot with my pitching and so does Sam,” said the senior.
As far as softball goals, Raley said she and the Railroaders are hoping to win a district championship.
“I’m fully confident that are team can make it and win districts,” Raley said. “I think we have the stride and capability to do it. And I have full confidence in my team. They definitely have my back and I fully trust them.”
In basketball, Raley captured MMAC honorable mention status and helped Durand finish 8-8 overall.
She was one of Durand’s top rebounders during the season and scored 10 points with five rebounds in the Railroaders 50-36 win over Montrose.
Raley was named to the Argus-Press First-Team All-Area Girls Golf Team this past fall. She posted a nine-hole average of 48.9. She finished fifth at the MMAC Conference Tournament to take a spot on the MMAC first team. Raley then finished 10th at regionals and 50th at the Division 4 state finals with a 101 at Forest Akers West.
She plans to attend Ferris State University and major in criminal justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.