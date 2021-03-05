BURTON — Durand turned back Burton Bendle 50-26 Wednesday behind 17 points and six steals from Kennedy Pawloski.
Jordyn Lawrence added 14 points, three assists and seven rebounds for Durand, which improved to 3-5 overall. Maddie Raley added eight points and six points. Jade Garske had eigh rebounds, while Sydney Leydig had seven points and seven rebounds.
Durand scoring: Kennedy Pawloski 5 5-5 17, Jordyn Lawrence 4 5-6 14, Maddie Raley 4 0-1 8, Sydney Leydig 3 0-0 7, Jade Garske 1 0-0 2, Mackenzi Allen 1 0-0 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Goodrich 47, Owosso 29
GOODRICH — Owosso fell on the road to Goodrich Thursday evening 47-29.
The Trojans were led by Kendall Anderson with eight points and five steals. Rey Tuttle added seven points and six rebounds, followed by Peyton Spicer with five, Lexi Hemker with four, Skotti Ball-Duley with three and Alaynie Drury with two.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bath 69, Byron 29
BYRON — Byron fell to 0-10 on the season with a 69-29 defeat Tuesday to Bath, according to the MHSAA website.
No details were reported on the game.
Byron will next play New Lothrop Monday at home.
Durand 56, LakeVille 35
OTISVILLE— The Railroaders pulled away from LakeVille, winning 56-35, riding 19 points from Austin Kelley, who went 14 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Durand collected its fourth win of the year and second road win this week, outscoring LakeVille 40-9 in the second and third quarters to take control.
Gabe Lynn chipped in 14 points for Durand.
LakeVille’s Brady Strother had 10 points, Hunter Hawley scored eight points.
Durand scoring: Austin Kelley 2 14-16 19, Gabe Lynn 5 4-4 14, Ben Nebo 3 0-0 8, 2 1-2 5, Gavin Wells 1 1-2 3, Trenton Boisclair 0 2-4 2, Mason Pancheck - 1-1 1, Isaac Hager 1 0-0 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.