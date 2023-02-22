FLINT — Aubrey Rogers scored 35 points and teammate Makenzie Doerner added 28 (canning five 3-pointers) as Morrice routed International Academy of Flint, 78-20, Tuesday.
The Orioles improved to 16-3 and 6-1 in the Genesee Area Conference Blue Division.
Rogers added seven steals, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Doerner contributed five steals and six assists. Kaylee McGowan scored 11 points, and Lily Nowak supplied seven assists and six steals.
IAF fell to 3-14 and 0-8 in the league.
GENESEE — Durand defeated Genesee 51-33 thanks to a 22-5 first-quarter burst and Jordyn Lawrence’s career-high 30-point outing.
Lawrence made four 3-pointers and shot 8-of-9 from the free throw stripe. She surpassed Cierra Cole as the No. 2 scorer in Durand history.
The Railroaders, whose second-leading scorer was Rylee Remington, with 5 points, improved to 13-8 overall.
Genesee (12-8) was led by Averie Zinn’s 11 points and Ryleigh Zinn’s nine. Ryleigh Zinn, coming off a 46-point scoring night Friday, was held in check by Durand senior Rebecca Gilbert and sophomore Marissa Harper most of the night. Many Leydig and Izzy Konesny also guarded Zinn on the perimeter, noted Durand coach Dave Inman.
OWOSSO — Skotti Ball-Duley scored 14 points with three assists, Reese Thayer scored 13 points and Danica Dwyer added 11 points with five assists as Owosso downed Kearsley, 53-23, in a Flint Metro League crossover battle Tuesday at home.
The win lifted the Trojans to 13-7 overall.
Owosso led 29-16 at halftime and coasted to the victory.
PERRY — Teagen Hallock scored 12 points to lead Perry past Byron, 51-28, Tuesday.
The Ramblers (6-15) got eight points from Addyson Lampron and seven points from Abigail Cochrane.
Byron was paced by Reese Forgie’s 10 points, nine rebounds, three steals and three assists. Jaclyn Aldrich added seven points and eight rebounds and Jordan Huhn had six points and three rebounds.
The Eagles fell to 3-18 overall.
CORUNNA — Fenton defeated Corunna, 43-33, Tuesday in a Flint Metro League cross-over battle.
The loss lowered the Cavaliers to 8-13 overall.
BURTON — Ty Kohlmann scored 34 points with six 3-pointers as New Lothrop routed Burton Bentley, 75-39, Tuesday.
The Hornets improved to 7-11 overall.
Ryan Heslip scored 17 points for New Lothrop while Greg Henderson added 11 points. Alex Henige scored six.
Bentley fell to 6-12 overall.
FLINT — Travis Farrow scored 11 points but Morrice fell to International Academy of Flint, 54-36, Tuesday.
The loss lowered the Orioles to 2-17.
BYRON — Perry turned back Byron, 64-29, Tuesday in non-conference basketball play.
The Eagles got nine-point scoring from Owen Thomas and Glen L’Esperance.
The Ramblers improved to 6-13 while Byron fell to 2-16.
