OWOSSO — The Fitness Coliseum in Owosso and the Friends of the Shiawassee River are kicking off the first-ever Shiawassee Triathlon Sunday.
Proceeds go toward improvements to help everyone share and enjoy the Shiawassee River.
The event was originally planned for May 2020, but was postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.
The Shi-Tri begins and ends in downtown Owosso along the river. Participants begin with a 3.3-mile run/walk from Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water St., to McCurdy Park in Corunna along the James Miner Trail.
Then triathletes will launch kayaks or canoes into the river and paddle 3.5 miles to Owosso, exiting the river just before the intersection of South Water and Washington streets, behind the TCF drive-thru Bank.
The third leg of the event has participants biking a 9-mile loop through Owosso’s city streets and country roads back to the triathlon’s starting point.
The run/start line will open at 8:50 a.m., at which time the first group of runners will report to the parking lot of the Fitness Coliseum.
Runners will be assigned a staggered start time. Each registrant will be timed individually, the staggered start will not interfere with timing and placement of each participant’s performance.
The awards ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. at the parking lot of the Fitness Coliseum, with awards for Men’s Individual (18 and older), Women’s Individual (18 and older), Masters (55 and older, male and gemale combined), Youth (younger than 18 male and female combined) and Relay Team (All ages, combined). There will also be one overall male award and one overall female award.
There will be vendors and information tables in the Fitness Coliseum parking lot. The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce will have a mimosa tent. The event still has openings for volunteers.
To register as a volunteer, visit runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/MI/Owosso/TheShiTri.
