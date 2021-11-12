The movie “The Matrix Revolutions” opens with a scene in which Keanu Reeves’ Neo character is trapped in a train station that is a limbo between the real world and the Matrix computer simulation. Running to one end of the tracks results in Neo being spit out right back where he started in an endless loop.
Pigskin Picks feels a lot like that train station right now. No matter what I do, I end up right back where I started.
For the second straight week, I made up no ground on leader Jerome Murphy, who remains three games in front. In the meantime, both Josh Champlin and Greyson Steele have passed me. Three games to the rear, Dan Basso’s hold on last place seems not so far away.
Three games is not a lot in this competition, but it feels like an eternity the way my season’s going. Maybe it’s time to throw in the towel and just reset for 2022.
Corunna
at Marine City
Corunna picked up its first district title in five years last week against Armada. The reward? Another grueling trip to the Thumb to play Marine City, which racked up the second-most playoff points in Division 5 in the regular season. The last area team left falls … Marine City 38, Corunna 20.
Grand Blanc
at Rockford
These are two of the top teams points-wise in Division 1, and a game that very well could have been at Ford Field if the bracket was set up slightly differently. While both are 11-0, Rockford has demolished pretty much everyone … Rockford 23, Grand Blanc 16.
Cedar Springs
at DeWitt
Cedar Springs has played an insanely tough schedule. It’s only losses are to Rockford and Lansing Catholic, and the Red Hawks have beaten powerhouses Grand Rapids South Christian and Muskegon. However, it’s tough to pick against the defending state champs … DeWitt 28, Cedar Springs 24.
Mason at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
Mason’s a bit of surprise here, having beat Haslett last week despite losing by two touchdowns to the Vikings earlier in the year. Brother Rice hasn’t been pumping out state titles recently like it was in the early to late 2000s, but the Warriors are still a tall task on the road … Brother Rice 32, Mason 15.
Croswell-Lexington
at Freeland
Freeland’s lone loss was to Frankenmuth and Falcons helped me momentarily pick up some ground last week (before it all came crashing down in the spread games). Cros-Lex’s schedule just doesn’t do much for me … Freeland 36, Cros-Lex 21.
Kalamazoo Hackett
at Portland
John Novara has built one of the best mid-size school programs in the state at Portland. I don’t anticipate the Red Raiders losing just yet … Portland 35, Hackett 24.
Montague at Lansing Catholic
Montague is the defending Division 6 champion, though the Wildcats lost two straight games to end the regular season. The team has rebounded for a couple of postseason wins, but I don’t see anyone topping the Panthers, at least not at home … Lansing Catholic 31, Montague 28.
EPBP Laker at
Pewamo-Westphalia
Can anyone derail P-W at this point? Not even defending Division 7 champion New Lothrop could slow down the Pirates, who seem to be on a mission after COVID-19 wrecked their 2020 postseason. While the Thumb region produces some tough teams, they just don’t make ‘em like P-W out there … P-W 41, Laker 21.
Colon at Au Gre-Sims
I was absolutely convinced Morrice was going to win the Division 2 title in 8-man. Then a two-touchdown lead against Colon evaporated last week as the Magi stunningly earned a spot in the state semifinals. Sims can score — the Wolverines have put up 600 points — but they’ve also given up a ton, including at least 40 in each of its first two playoff games. I’m going Colon here to pull another upset … Colon 41, Sims 35.
No. 9 Michigan at
No. 23 Penn State (even)
The Vegas books are kind of split on who’s the favorite here, so we’re just gonna make it a pick ‘em. Michigan responded well after losing to MSU, but Happy Valley is a place that has always given the Wolverines trouble. Michigan’s recent inability to produce touchdowns instead of field goals in the red zone is also a big problem … Penn State 23, Michigan 20.
Maryland at
No. 8 Michigan State (-13.5)
With Ohio State and Penn State still on the horizon, Michigan State’ shocking loss at Purdue opens the Big Ten East race back up at the top. That group now again includes Michigan, which needs a couple Spartan losses to avoid a tiebreaker. However, I think the loss serves as a wakeup call for the Spartans more than a warning bell … Michigan State 31, Maryland 17.
Lions at Steelers (-9.5)
Najee Harris is one of the NFL’s best running backs right now and the Lions have one of the league’s worst run defenses, so you do the math here. Eight games into the season, I still don’t think I can name one person on the Lions defensive line. Even old man Ben Rothlisberger should be able to produce points against a secondary that’s been decimated by injuries … Steelers 34, Lions 13.
