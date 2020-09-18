PERRY — Jared Warfle is a load to bring down and the six-foot, 215-pound running back is even stronger and heavier than he was a year ago.
And the senior plans to carry the rushing load for Perry in 2020.
Warfle became the first Rambler in 13 seasons to rush for more than 1,000 yards in 2019 and set a school record for most points in a game (36) during a 19-carry, 311-yard effort in a 67-12 rout of Holton. Warfle scored five touchdowns in the Holton contest on runs of 31, 80, 14, 17 and 27 yards.
Former Rambler quarterback Brodie Crim held the previous record with 35 points.
“That game, I have to give a lot of props to my linemen,” Warfle said. “They did the work for me and once they get their man blocked, I can do what I need to do. I’m also the kicker and they counted my extra points (in the record total).”
Perry football coach Jeff Bott said the remarkable thing was Warfle’s relatively small amount of carries.
“The O-line moved everyone under the sun and Jared did the rest — he did a great job,” Bott said. “He got one drive in the third quarter. And the game was so out of hand, I told him he had one drive to go. I think he had two carries and he was gone.”’
Warfle finished last season with 1,128 rushing yards on the season, scoring 14 TDs on 176 carries. He also caught 18 passes for another 221 yards and three scores. Warfle was named a unanimous first-teamer in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference and a Division 5-6 Associated Press honorable mention All-Stater.
Besides starring at running back and kicker, Warfle plays wide-side linebacker.
He was the first Perry player to run for 1,000 yards since Brock Morse (1,209) and Drew Crawford (1,014) both did it in 2006.
Bott calls Warfle “a dynamic” player.
“He’s powerful, plus he can run the edge,” Bott said. “He’s very good with the football in his hands. His feet are always moving. He’s very athletic.”
With the graduation of Crim, Warfle could get a big chunk of carries in 2020, Bott said.
“He will because (Crim) is not back there anymore and so more of the focus will be on Jared but he’s up to the challenge,” He said.
Perry will be very inexperienced this fall and that includes players on the offensive line, Bott added.
Warfle has already faced some adversity in 2020. He was sidelined with a hamstring injury, but just two days before tonight’s opener against Lakewood he got the OK from his doctor that he could play. Warfle said he’s ready to go after receiving physical therapy.
“I’m getting back to it right now,” Warfle said. “I’m looking good for the season. (The hamstring) has pretty much resolved itself over time.”
“He’s been hemmed up a little bit with his injury — I’ve been taking it real easy on him,” Bott said. “He hasn’t had a lot of live fire yet.”
Bott said one positive thing about the delay of the kickoff to the season is it has given Warfle a bit more time to heal.
“He got injured in practice before we got shut down,” Bott said. “I don’t remember what he was doing, running or something. Something just felt funny in it and it’s been banged up. We had that good break, fortunately. It’s one positive to this shutdown. He was able to get a little more healthy.”
Warfle said he’s looking forward to a new season, even if it will span just six regular season games and then the playoffs.
“With the shortened season coming up it’s going to be difficult to reach some of the goals that I had last year,” Warfle said. “If I keep up where I was last year, I’ll be happy. But I’m always looking to improve.”
Winning is the ultimate goal, however.
“I think the team has taken some big steps — especially since we started back up,” he said. “I think we’re looking really good for the season. Our quarterback is a sophomore (Parker White) and he’s looking really good — a lot better than I expected. And our linemen are also looking a lot stronger.”
He plans to play football at the college level. Warfle said he’s looking into Division 2 schools.
“If I can go any higher, props to me, but my goal is D-2 college football — where ever the team needs me to play,” he said. “I’m willing to play anywhere — defense, offense, it doesn’t really matter.”
