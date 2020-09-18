SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — With COVID-19 affecting all aspects of life, it’s been unprecedented times during an unprecedented pandemic.
For a little more than two weeks, it was believed that there would be no high school football this fall after the Michigan High School Athletic Association suspended the season Aug. 14 until spring.
That all changed with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order on Sept. 3, citing guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to not prohibit contact sports. That same day the MHSAA Executive Council voted to reinstate fall football.
Practices resumed Sept. 8 and season-opening games will kick off tonight. But there’s no masking the facts: high school football will still look a much different, from what the players wear to how many fans will be in attendance, and it will be an abbreviated season.
Laingsburg head football coach Brian Borgman said the stoppage and restart to the season has not been easy on anyone, especially the players.
“It’s just the unknown,” Laingsburg coach Brian Borgman said. “Are we playing or are we not? We’re playing and we’re practicing and then in the middle of the practice, our kids get the (decision to) cancel. So we cancel and instead of handing out pads for the next day of practice, we’re turning in helmets. So we turned all of the equipment back in. Then a couple of days later, a week later, all of a sudden, now you can practice again.
“I will say this. I really appreciate the resiliency of kids — that they roll with it.”
Owosso head coach Devin Pringle said the up-and-down roller emotional rollercoaster ride for his kids has been, hard along with other issues.
“It was tough after the first week, losing the kids and then to get them back,” Pringle said. “It’s getting the flock rounded back up. When we had our last day of practice, we had 34 (junior varsity) kids at practice. And since this shut down and start back up again we went from 34 down to 23. So we’re still trying to re-engage and right now a lot of those kids are now not coming to school. There are transportation issues because parents are still working, trying to get them here at that time. It’s been tough getting the flock rounded up … But the kids have had a great attitude and I’ve been so pleased with how hard they have worked.”
Masking up
Facial coverings will be required for players in three sports this fall — football, volleyball and soccer, even during the course of a game. The same applies to coaches, medical staff, game staff, media members and the limited number of spectators.
Officials may wear facial coverings on the field if he or she desires. They are required to wear a mask upon entry to the field. Broadcasters and public address announcers are allowed to remove a mask only while performing duties.
Borgman said when conditioning drills started in August with just helmets, he had purchased cloth neck gaiters for his team to wear on the sidelines. Little did he know, a few weeks later, after it was decided the season would be changed from the spring to later this fall, that facial coverings would be required to be worn even during the course of a game.
“After executive order 176 came through, where all kids have to wear a masks, kids are still wearing those and practicing everyday and it’s been rough because they get wet,” Borgman said. “So it’s harder to breathe through them once you’ve been perspiring. And if it is wet or rains, they get damp. You’re darn-near getting water boarded. But you still wear them. Our kids have been great about it.”
Laingsburg went 6-4 last fall and qualifying for the playoffs. But standout quarterback Doug Matthews — who passed for 1,167 yards and 14 TDs, broke his collarbone in Week 8 last year, missing out on that playoff experience. Matthews, a senior this fall, will get to experience the playoffs for the first time this season, barring injuries.
“Last year was a little disappointing,” Matthews said. “But hopefully, I can make up for it again. Actually this year everybody will now be making the playoffs. That will be strange. So I guess now I will be able to play in the playoffs.”
Laingsburg quarterback Doug Matthews said that the neck gaiters can be dealt with.
“It’s not too bad, but it does restrict your breathing a little bit,” Matthews said. “Practices aren’t too different. I mean we’re on a football field so we have lots of space so we can spread out. It’s kind of just changed the way we dress. We still play the same. It still feels normal.”
Matthews said he’s just glad to be playing football, regardless of the inconveniences and the restrictions.
“COVID is definitely a new thing that everybody has to deal with now and with wearing the masks it’s another kind of a challenge to overcome,” Matthews said. “It doesn’t really matter what they give us. I may not be happy with it, but I’m still going to play.”
Pringle said schools were still getting clarification late last week as to what type of mask covering was required. Owosso has recently worked with Hi-Quality glass to modify face shields for its football helmets.
“Obviously, the mask thing has been a hindrance,” Pringle said. “Figuring our way around that and we just need to find out how we’re going to navigate that new world. They just gave us some some guidance that they, the MHSAA, just came out with last night that gives us some guidance on what that can look like … It doesn’t necessarily have to be the heavy cloth mask that is snug tight over the top of the mouth and nose.”
New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas said his team is also going to play with modified helmets using plastic shields inside the facemasks.
“At this point, we’re willing to do whatever it takes to play,” Galvas said. “I felt it was going to be an issue with breathing through that thing when you’re playing in a game.”
Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said that the mask issue has been a challenging one for his team. The Orioles will be wearing neck gaiters.
“It’s just learning how to wear them when you are going full speed because it’s a different, I guess a different way of breathing,” Crockett said. “It takes a lot more to calm the kids down. I know we need to wear them, but it’s difficult at times for the kids to breathe, but they are doing what they have to do to let us play football.”
He said having gaiters on during conditioning drills and playing conditions in practice has not been easy, and it will not be easy during games, either.
Nine to six
Schedules have needed to be reshuffled. Several teams will begin at Week 4 on their original schedules, although teams in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference will begin at Week 3 and continue through Week 8, forgoing nonconference games in Week 9. Other leagues will also be tweaked.
The playoffs, which are set to begin Oct. 30, will go one week later this season, with the finals scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 4-5. MHSAA spokesman Geoff Kimmerly was recently quoted as saying that the finals are “almost for sure” not going to be taking place at Ford Field this season as they have in recent years.
Instead of a nine-week regular season and then playoff berths for qualifying teams, the regular season will now span six weeks and the playoffs will begin the following week for all teams in 11-man and eight-man formats.
Borgman said time to get ready for the season opener has been limited. He is in the midst of trying to prepare his team to host the defending Division 7 state champion — Pewamo-Westphalia — Friday in Week 1.
“There’s been no scrimmage time, no film, we don’t know anything about our opponent other than what we know about them from last year,” Borgman said. “And we’re opening up with the Division 7 defending state champion. It’s been emotional, an up-and-down road but this is what 2020 has been. It’s at hand and you roll with it. It’s kind of like football, you get dealt a bad hand and you roll with it.”
The Flint Metro League will still play five divisional games and one crossover game. Owosso will host Ortonville Brandon Friday at Willman Field to kick off the season; Brandon had originally been scheduled for Week 4.
“What we did was that Goodrich, our Week 3 game, was the only league game that was cut out,” Pringle said. “So we’re going to move that into Week 8. And then we’re going to play the Metro League crossover game and bump our non-league Week 9 game against Stockbridge off our schedule.”
After that will come the playoffs for the Trojans, who have not had a postseason game since 2012 when the late Tom Harkema led the Trojans to a first-round win over Cadillac (27-14) before bowing out to St. Johns (21-13).
“I love that,” Pringle said. “It’s like that in every other sport — kids in baseball, softball, basketball, they all look forward to that (the playoffs). We’ve just got to keep getting better and make some noise in the tournament. Football is unique in that every kid doesn’t get a chance to experience that.”
Perry will be a part of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
For others, playoffs are almost a way of life. That is the case with New Lothrop.
New Lothrop, which has made the playoffs for 20 consecutive seasons and advanced to the state quarterfinals last season before losing to eventual state champion Pewamo-Westphalia, is coming off an 11-1 campaign. The Hornets — Division 7 state champions in 2018 — opened practice Aug. 9 with a Midnight Madness event under the lights at Hornet Field.
When high school football was halted five days later, a New Lothrop tradition seemed to be lost at least until spring. Now, it’s a matter of re-focusing, said head coach Clint Galvas.
“My initial reaction was I was a little bit shocked — I honestly didn’t think that they were kind of going to reverse the call,” Galvas said. “But I was immediately excited. I’m just really happy for our team and for our seniors. These guys have put in a lot of work throughout this entire off season. They just deserve to play.”
Galvas called the season “a bonus,” and said he hopes his kids can take advantage of the opportunity. His team’s motto is “Adapt and Overcome.”
“I always tell the guys to play the game as if it is their last,” Galvas said. “It’s more true than ever now. Who knows? They could shut us down (again).”
Will Muron, a starting running back on the 2018 state title team for New Lothrop, is playing a variety of positions this season for the Hornets. Besides running back, he is also lining up as slot receiver, wide receiver and even taking snaps at quarterback along with signal-caller Cam Orr. Muron said it’s been difficult to maintain focus with all of the distractions caused by COVID-19.
“Before, we didn’t actually know if we were playing so it was kind of hard to find the motivation to keep going but I would say we did pretty well — we just kept working hard,” Muron said. “And now we just kind of feel we’re in football practice.”
New Lothrop will start with what was originally slated for Week 3 through Week 8. The Hornets’ first test will be Mt. Morris Friday at home. The Hornets will have six games — all in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
Peyton Smith, a senior outside linebacker/fullback for Morrice, which is coming off a semifinal appearance, said it was disappointing a few weeks ago when it looked like the season was going to happen in the spring.
“At first, I thought it was a done deal and that we weren’t even going to have a season,” Smith said. “When we heard it was going to get moved to the spring, we kind of got anxious. There was still a lot of excitement because we were still going to get to play. We all wanted to play, no matter where, when or how. We were anxious, we wanted to play now but if we had to wait we were going to wait.”
With the sudden announcement that football was back, even with all of the safety issues that have to be addressed, the team is ready to face Bloomingdale in Week 1, Smith said.
“Now, it’s like the best case scenario,” Smith said. “Obviously, every player will say that ‘We’re ready now. We want to play now.’ We’re all really excited and we feel we have a good shot to have a great season.”
No fans, mostly
The number of spectators will be limited to two per “participant” — that is a player, coach or cheerleader will be allowed two guests per game. There will be no school bands allowed.
“Things are obviously going to look a little different this year, with not many fans in the stands,” Galvas said. “Like I said, it is what it is. We’ll do whatever it takes to play.”
