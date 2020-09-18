SHIAWASSEE AREA — When the Michigan High School Athletic Association initially postponed its fall football season Aug. 14, citing concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Owosso head coach Devin Pringle was left in a state of mourning.
“It was almost like a death in the family,” Pringle said. “It was devastating. It just took the wind out of your sails.”
The whirlwind of emotions continued for Pringle and his team three weeks later on Sept. 3 as, without a moment’s notice, the MHSAA promptly reinstated the fall season, providing guidelines for a six-week regular season beginning tonight.
“When the call came — and it was unexpected, we were given no inkling whatsoever that this thing could get turned back on — it was a little bit like Christmas morning,” Pringle said. “Messages started flying around between the kids and coaches.”
The reinstatement of the high school football season arrived on the heels of Gov. Whitmer’s signing of Executive Order 176, which allowed indoor gymnasiums and pools to reopen in regions where they were previously closed, primarily in the Lower Peninsula. The order also permitted the resumption of organized sports practices and games in areas where they were previously restricted, though with several virus-related safety protocols in place.
Protocols include a requirement that athletes wear facial coverings in all sports except for swimming and diving. Additionally, only two spectators per athlete will be permitted for indoor and outdoor events.
As part of the abbreviated football season, all teams in 11- and 8-player football will qualify for the playoffs, with the 8-player finals taking place Nov. 27-28 and the 11-player finals on Dec. 4-5.
The shift is notable for teams like Perry, which has never qualified for the state playoffs in its history.
The Ramblers came close with a 5-4 record last season, narrowly missing the playoffs on points, according to head coach Jeff Bott.
“That will be nice to get that tag off our program (this year),” Bott said Thursday. “The boys haven’t really talked much about the automatic playoff berth, which honestly surprised me a little at the start. To a man their focus has been on getting better each practice and being thankful for every Friday night that they get this season.”
Chesaning, once a powerhouse with two state championships in its pedigree, hasn’t been to the playoffs in nearly a decade and a half. Indans head coach John Mimranek said he’s also looking forward to his team having a chance to compete in the expanded postseason, the program’s first appearance since 2007.
“The energy of a postseason tournament cannot be replicated until experienced and I expect our seniors to relish in the chance to play in the postseason,” said Mimranek, who was previously an assistant at perennial state contender Ithaca. “I expect our underclassmen to use a playoff experience to build-in more year-round dedication and commitment to training so that future playoff games are a possibility under a more traditional format.”
This year’s expanded playoff system, which resembles the playoff format used annually in baseball in basketball in which all teams qualify, is something Pringle has been pushing for throughout his 32-year coaching career.
“It’s just a great opportunity with kids if you say, ‘Listen, our job is to get better, get better, get better and throw the records out the window,’ because even if you have a year where you might be struggling, you know, your focus can be on ‘We can go out and win a playoff game and knock somebody off,’” Pringle said. “Sometimes those kinds of situations can make a whole season at the end of the year.”
Pringle believes the format could also solve various scheduling issues if implemented long term, as teams would be more likely to schedule difficult opponents without concerns over playoff points.
But with just a six-week regular season this year, there’s little time for teams to get up to speed. Morrice head coach Kendall Crockett said each game will be vitally important in pursuit of a state title.
“Because the season is so short and you’re going to be in the playoffs in six short weeks, your first team has to be ready to go and they have to be sharp from Week 1,” Crockett said. “You have to continue to get better so you can’t take the shortened season and mess around with your personnel. You have to be ready to go with what you have.”
Nonetheless, coaches and players have universally expressed their gratitude for returning to the game, fully knowing that only a few short weeks ago it had been taken away.
“Regardless of the ups and downs or differences we will experience when playing this season, we are grateful for just that — being able to play this season,” Mimranek said. “Many of these same athletes lost the high school athletic experience this past winter and/or spring, including witnessing what those losses of seasons meant for the class of 2020. I have to believe that those realities from the winter and spring sports seasons will motivate players to seize the opportunities in front of them.”
“I wouldn’t care if it was a three-game schedule or a one-game schedule,” Pringle added. “The game of football, in my mind, is the greatest tool we have to shape young men and I’m just glad it’s back up and rolling again.”
