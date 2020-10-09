It’s been an interesting year for high school football — and that’s putting it lightly.
After initially pushing the entire season to spring, the Michigan High School Athletic Association reversed course in early September, allowing schools to participate in a six-game format in which all teams would qualify for the playoffs with several safeguards — including a mask requirement and limits on spectators — in place.
But for all the change athletes and fans have endured this fall, one thing has remained the same: My ineptitude in Pigskin Picks.
After narrowly avoiding the basement a year ago in my first season with The Argus-Press, I’ve found myself quite at home there through three weeks this season, primarily due to my inability to pick spread games, where I stand 3-4.
As a lifelong Lions fan, I’m used to a sub-.500 record. Unlike the ownership in Detroit, however, I’m intent on making some changes, and with Morrice’s 56-14 win over Genesee Thursday night, I’m off to a good start.
Owosso at Corunna
Owosso looked like it was starting to find its footing last week, capturing its first win of the season against Clio, 36-8. Across town, Corunna kept Ortonville Brandon — a team that routed Owosso 70-0 in Week 1 — close in a 28-19 loss. It’s a rivalry game, so you have to throw previous weeks out the window, but I have a hard time thinking the Cavaliers will surrender to their rival on homecoming night. … Corunna 35, Owosso 17
Durand at Chesaning
Rick Winbigler is looking to take the Durand Railroaders to the next level, and with the team off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, the train appears to be picking up speed. Fresh off Trenton Bosclair’s five touchdown performance against LakeVille, the Railroaders find themselves head-to-head with Chesaning, a team that surrendered two 100-yard rushers as well as a few plays through the air in a 34-20 loss to Ovid-Elsie last week. Clear the tracks Chesaning, the train’s coming. … Durand 42, Chesaning 20
Ovid-Elsie at New Lothrop
New Lothrop made its presence felt last week, routing Montrose 44-14 in what many expected to be a close game. The performance was enough to earn the Hornets the No. 4 ranking in Division 7, and with the team returning home to face Ovid-Elsie this week, expect more of the same. O-E has shown plenty of fight through its first three games, and I expect the Marauders to get on the board tonight, but ultimately New Lothrop’s Cam Orr and Will Muron will be too much to handle. … New Lothrop 45, Ovid Elsie 17
LakeVille at Byron
After a rough three weeks, one of these teams will find the win column tonight. Byron head coach A.J. Morley certainly hasn’t gotten off to the start he would’ve liked, but I like the Eagles here at home against a Lakeville squad that hasn’t won a game since 2017. … Byron 24, LakeVille 15
Perry at Stockbridge
It’s been a rough start for the Ramblers, and the task will be no easier this week on the road. Registering just six points through three games, Perry will have to keep pace with a Stockbridge team that, while 1-2, has shown an ability to put points on the board. It’ll be another long night for the Ramblers. … Stockbridge 38, Perry 17
Laingsburg at Dansville
After losing its season opener to perennial state title contender Pewamo-Westphalia, Laingsburg has turned the corner, notching wins over Saranac and Middleton-Fulton in decisive fashion. Quarterback Doug Matthews will keep the Wolfpack rolling this week against a Dansville squad that’s only scored 14 points in two weeks. … Laingsburg 35, Dansville 15
Lake Fenton at Brandon
After a close win over Corunna, Ortonville Brandon will look to find its offensive firepower tonight. Facing a Lake Fenton club that lost to Goodrich 42-27 a week ago, the Blackhawks are sure to remain undefeated. … Ortonville Brandon 41, Lake Fenton 28
No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson (-15.5)
Facing a Miami defense that has yet to live up to the hype, Trevor Lawrence will have a field day…Clemson 38, Miami 20
Colts (-2.5) at Browns
I’m not sure anyone expected both of these teams to be 3-1 through four weeks of the season, but here we are.
The Browns have shown promise offensively with quarterback Baker Mayfield’s improvement, but the team’s defense has left a lot to be desired. It’ll be a close one, but I expect veteran quarterback Phillip Rivers to deliver. … Colts 28, Browns 24
