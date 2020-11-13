Hello, darkness, my old friend.
With a sub-.500 record against the spread and an embarrassing record picking high school games — though not as bad as Josh Champlin’s — I find myself once again relegated to the basement.
I’ve been written off by my colleagues, some of whom believe I’m destined to break the all-time record for futility — 23 games games off the pace, set by former Staff Writer Brad Minor.
I currently sit 13 games behind picks leader Ryan Weiss with four weeks to go, and with Weiss on a historic pace picking high school games (62-3), I’ve got to bring my A-game from here on out.
I won’t waste time making excuses for my dismal record to date, but just as Tom Petty got out of Gainesville, Florida, I too intend to get out of last place in pigskin picks.
This week’s slate of games includes mostly out-of-area teams, and while many believe I’m destined for failure, I’m poised to turn things around.
Petty said it best on his 1979 album, “Damn the Torpedoes:” “Even the losers get lucky sometimes.”
Mason at DeWitt
In a battle of unbeatens, I’m going with the home team. … DeWitt 34, Mason 28
Corunna
at Frankenmuth
After last year’s 2-7 campaign, Corunna has drastically turned things around this season, knocking off Birch Run and Richmond to advance to its first district title game since 2016. What Kyle Robinson’s team has accomplished this year should not go unnoticed — the Cavaliers have certainly made their presence felt in the Flint Metro League — but unfortunately I believe tonight is the end of the road. Frankenmuth will be too much for the Cavs to handle on the road. … Frankenmuth 35, Corunna 14
Olivet
at Lansing Catholic
Lansing Catholic struggled midway through the regular season with losses to Portland and Mason, but the Cougars’ 28-13 win over defending Division 7 state champion Pewamo-Westphalia, and strong perfomances afterward, lead me to believe the team has what it takes to defend its championship crown. … Lansing Catholic 28, Olivet 20
Essexville Garber
at Freeland
Both teams lost to Frankenmuth this season, but Garber put up a much stronger showing, falling by “only” two touchdowns to the Eagles, 21-7. I expect the Dukes to steal this one on the road. … Essexville Garber 28, Freeland 24
Millington at Montrose
Millington narrowly escaped Mt. Morris last week in the district semifinal, a team Montrose beat handily earlier this season, 35-14. The Rams, led by quarterback Bobby Skinner, should find plenty of running room tonight. … Montrose 42, Millington 28
Bath at New Lothrop
It’s a battle of the bees in New Lothrop this week as the Bath Bees head north to face the Hornets. Bath senior running back Gavin Parry has been a problem for area teams in recent weeks, scoring touchdowns at will to catapult the Fighting Bees past Perry and Laingsburg. But this is no ordinary squad in New Lothrop, and while Bath will be arguably one of the best teams Clint Galvas’ squad has faced so far this season, the Hornets will rise to the occasion. … New Lothrop 49, Bath 14
Carson City-Crystal
at Fowler
Both teams made light work of Middleton Fulton this season, though Carson City’s victory was much more decisive, a 60-13 rout of the Pirates. I expect Carson City to come out hungry on the road, and hungry dogs run faster. … Carson City-Crystal 27, Fowler 20
Adrian Lenawee Christian
at Morrice
It’s often been said around the office at The Argus-Press that you never pick against Kendall Crockett and the Orioles, and while Morrice has put up an impressive 8-0 this season, Saturday’s matchup against Lenawee Christian gives me cause for concern. The Cougars have made light work of Mayville, 78-14, and Colon, 24-6 — two teams that gave Morrice all it could handle last season. I fully expect the Orioles to use this as bulletin board material, and I genuinely hope they get the win. Good luck boys. … Lenawee Christian 26, Morrice 24
No. 13 Wisconsin
at Michigan (-2.5)
I’m not exactly sure why Michigan is favored over the Badgers in this game. Home field advantage has been nonexistent during the pandemic, and while this will be Wisconsin’s first game in three weeks, the Badgers have certainly displayed a lot more in their lone win over Illinois than the Wolverines have so far in three games. Jim Harbaugh’s seat is about to get a little warmer. … Wisconsin 30, Michigan 21
No. 10 Indiana (-7.5)
at Michigan State
You have to be happy for Indiana. After years of mediocrity, the Hoosiers are starting to assert themselves in the Big Ten, as evidenced by the program’s first win over Michigan in 33 years last week. I believe Mel Tucker will have Michigan State in contention within a few years, but Saturday is going to be a long afternoon for the Spartans. … Indiana 42, Michigan State 14
Washington football team
at Lions (-4.5)
There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and the Detroit Lions playing down to their opponent. Hopefully this week’s loss prompts the Ford family to finally cut ties with “Quintricia.” … Football Team 24, Lions 17
