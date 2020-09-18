OWOSSO — Some high school football teams are going with cloth masks while others are going with plastic spit shields inside the facemasks.
Owosso chose the latter route.
Hi-Quality Glass of Owoso is providing modified football helmets for Owosso’s football team in order for players to be compliant with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that allows high school football to begin in Michigan.
Whitmer’s Executive Order 2020-147 also mandates that athletes must wear a face covering during athletic competition, and the number of spectators will be reduced to two per participant to lower the chance of COVID-19 transmission.
Andy Patrick, an assistant coach at Owosso, also happens to work at Hi-Quality Glass. Hi-Quality was able to get the modified helmets to the players this week, according to Owosso coach Devin Pringle.
“We’ve been having kids use these cloth masks and we’ve been so afraid at some point that the kids are going to heat up and not have enough air,” Pringle said. “And so we’ve had some clarification from the MHSAA on what constitutes a mask.”
The shields cover the mouth and nose area of the players face and do constitute a proper facial covering, Pringle said.
“We put them on the varsity kids Monday and we put them on the JV kids helmets tomorrow (Wednesday),” Pringle said. “Coach Patrick stepped in and said, “Let’s see what we can do.’ It was just a wonderful example of the community stepping up.
“It’s been a big game changer for the kids, getting air and being able to practice. It’s inside the face mask and it conforms to the lower part of the face mask so that it’s over the nose and mouth area.”
There are many different companies who make the shields inside the helmets, but most cost at least 30 dollars apiece. That would add up to well over $2,000 for most football programs, Pringle said.
Owosso senior left guard Noah Oszust said playing football is a lot easier with the plastic faceshields.
“Before we just had the masks underneath the helmets on our face,” Oszust said. “It was working OK besides the fact that they were getting soaked and they were getting heavy and we were sweating right through them. We just started playing with these (plasticshields) on Monday. They are just zip-tied on and it covers the mouth and nose. It’s the best we can get.”
Owosso senior quarterback Shore BeDen said breathing is made much easier.
“We’re all out here getting really winded,” BeDen said. “And it was making our game not look so great. But with these new plastic ones, it just helps us perform better. It gives us a little edge on other teams.”
