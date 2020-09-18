Normally this would be where I would boast about being the reigning, defending, undisputed Pigskin Picks champion.
But going into a big long spiel about that would seem a little … odd, given what we’ve all experienced in 2020.
First the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the winter high school postseason, then the entire spring season. Pro sports were stopped, then restarted after several months of being idle. Few, if any fans, have been allowed back into games.
There was debate over whether this high school football season would — or should — be played, and for awhile it appeared the MHSAA decided it was best to try for spring. But, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders were relaxed, they backpedaled and settled on a partial six-game season in the comfort of fall rather than attempt a full season in the uncharted waters of spring.
So, here we are in mid-September getting geared up for Week 1 when it really feels like it should be Week 4.
Will the sesason be able to finish? That remains to be seen. In any case, we’re going to soldier on until they tell us not to.
Pewamo-Westphalia
at Laingsburg
Pewamo-Westphalia has won three of the last four Division 7 state titles and should be in the mix to win another this season with the return of Tanner Wirth, who ran for nearly 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore. Laingsburg returns some pieces, like quarterback Doug Matthews, but you have to go all the way back to 2009 to find the Wolfpack’s last win over the Pirates … P-W 37, Laingsburg 14.
Corunna at Goodrich
I feel like I’ve been reading about Goodrich’s Aidan Rubio for 10 years now. The gifted 6-foot-6 senior quarterback and all-purpose threat Tyson Davis will likely give Corunna fits again. The Cavaliers return just three offensive starters and only one on the offensive line. Corunna’s defense, which returns six starters, is going to be tested … Goodrich 31, Corunna 10.
Ortonville Brandon
at Owosso
Owosso looked like it was starting to figure things out in the second half of last season. The Trojans split their final four games and lost three times by one point. In a year that saw several five-win teams make the playoffs, those were a big three points. However, Brandon returns 18 of its 22 starters from a team that ran away with a 70-21 victory in the last matchup between these two clubs … Brandon 45, Owosso 17.
Byron at Durand
You know you are officially old when a player that you used to cover in high school becomes a head coach. Byron’s new coach — former Eagles quarterback A.J. Morley — should be well-suited to find a replacement for Jack Selon, last year’s signal caller who torched several teams on the ground. The Railroaders return plenty of talent from last season’s 5-5 club that broke a 10-year playoff drought. We’ll see if coach Rick Winbigler can take this team to the next level … Durand 28, Byron 27.
Mt. Morris at New Lothrop
New Lothrop can be penciled in for a win in most years, regardless of what the team is bringing back. There’s a reason Clint Galvas’ clubs have wracked up 117 victories and a state championship in his 12 seasons as coach. Cam Orr is the heir apparent to two-time All-Area Player of the Year Avery Moore under center. Orr broke on to the scene last season by burning Durand for seven rushing touchdowns while filling in for an injured Moore … New Lothrop 41, Mt. Morris 7.
Chesaning at Otisville LakeVille
LakeVille is coming off a season in which it was shut out eight times. The Falcons scored all of their 2019 points in a 48-17 loss to Vassar in Week 9. LakeVille hasn’t won since 2017. Chesaning should roll in this one … Chesaning 55, LakeVille 6.
Bloomingdale at Morrice
The COVID-19 pandemic robbed Morrice of a Week 3 rematch with Colon, which ousted the Orioles from the eight-man semifinals last season. Maybe we’ll get it in the playoffs at some point. The Orioles were a bit of a surprise overall, finishing 10-2 after graduating most of its roster from the 2018 state title team. The 2020 club returns five starters on offense and six on defense — a group that includes quarterback Johnny Carpenter. Bloomingdale hasn’t posted a winning season since 2012 and is making its first foray into eight-man football … Morrice 49, Bloomingdale 13.
Lakewood at Perry
With everyone making the playoffs this year, I’m sure this isn’t exactly how the Ramblers wanted to earn their first-ever postseason berth. The team has come very close to getting to six wins over the past five seasons or so, but has never been able to get over the hump. Maybe with the pressure off, Perry can put together some momentum for that first playoff game. That starts with a tough challenge against Lakewood, which handily won last year’s matchup … Lakewood 28, Perry 23.
Ravens (-6.5) at Texans
Lamar Jackson had himself a nice little game last week, so maybe Josh Champlin wasn’t crazy taking him No. 1 overall in the office fantasy league draft. The Texans had trouble scoring against the Chiefs, who are more known for their offensive play than the defense … Ravens 35, Texans 24.
Lions at Packers (-5.5)
Get rid of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn. Like, now … Packers 31, Lions 20.
STAFF PICKS
Josh Champlin: P-W, Goodrich, Brandon, Durand, New Lothrop, Chesaning, Morrice, Perry, Ravens, Packers.
Greyson Steele: P-W, Goodrich, Brandon, Byron, New Lothrop, Chesaning, Morrice, Perry, Ravens, Packers.
Dan Basso: P-W, Goodrich, Brandon, Byron, New Lothrop, Chesaning, Morrice, Perry, Ravens, Packers.
Jerome Murphy: P-W, Goodrich, Brandon, Durand, New Lothrop, Chesaning, Morrice, Perry, Ravens, Packers
