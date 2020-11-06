For the first time in decades, I’m above .500 against the spread when picking football games.
I’m somehow not in first place. Go figure.
Ryan Weiss is on an historically good run picking high school games … the rat.
And Jerome Murphy, back from an extended hiatus — allegedly sipping margaritas and eating nacho chips someplace along the French Rivieria — is holding his own … the rat.
At least I don’t have to worry much about Josh Champlin. He’s putting together a marginal season picking high school games — just 44-12 right now — and shows no signs he’s capable of doing better, sort of like Matt Patricia and the Lions. Yeah, he’s a rat, too.
I almost forgot about Greyson Steele. I mean, who wouldn’t forget about him? He’s so far behind we’ll be waiting for him to finish as long as we’re waiting on this election. He’s the only player here who’s under .500 against the spread. He also barely broke .500 last week picking high school games. He’s probably lucky Owosso had to cancel or he would have missed that as well. What a rat.
This week’s games, the first slate we’re picking with mostly out-of-area teams, could prove to be a bit of a mouse trap for the picking team. We will soon find out.
Richmond at Corunna
I didn’t see a signature win by Richmond, so I’m taking the home team. … Corunna 28, Richmond 21.
Almont at Frankenmuth
I was suprised by Almont last week, but Frankenmuth is solid. No surprise here … Frankenmuth 35, Almont 16.
Chesaning at Montrose
Montrose has been good all season. The Rams won big the first time they played. Chesaning won’t be able to keep up … Montrose 35, Chesaning 8.
Mt. Morris at Millington
Mt. Morris hasn’t won two in a row this season. Millington has lost once … Millington 42, Mt. Morris 14.
Durand at Detroit Edison
I’m not impressed by the teams Edison beat on the way to this game. … Durand 27, Edison 20.
Flint Hamady at Warren Michigan Collegiate
WMC hasn’t missed the playoffs since at least 2009. Hamady isn’t bad this season, but they don’t win this game. … WMC 42, Hamady 20.
Bath at Laingsburg
The last time these two hooked up it was a real shootout with Laingsburg winning 46-36. I expect more defense this time, but with it on Laingsburg’s field I see them winning again. … Laingsburg 28, Bath 20.
Burton Bendle at New Lothrop
This isn’t going to be a contest. Sorry Bendle. … New Lothrop 42, Bendle 8.
Merrill at Morrice
Both teams whooped Deckerville this season. It looks like Morrice may play a bit better defense and they’re at home. … Morrice 48, Merrill 38.
No. 23 Michigan (-3.5) at No. 13 Indiana
I don’t understand how the Wolverines are favored in this game. … Indiana 28, Michigan 20.
Michigan State at Iowa (-6.5)
Iowa is never an easy place to play and while MSU won at Michigan, this is a real road trip. … Iowa 27, MSU 20.
Vikings (-4.5) at Lions
I have a 20-page instruction manual for how to pick Lions games. It involves determining what a good team would do in the same situation, recognizing the Lions are never a good team, determining whether they should lose, etc. In the end, just go with the Lions losing … Vikings 35, Lions 24.
