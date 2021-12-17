You’re not quite done with me yet.
I’ve decided to try my hand at picking all the college football bowl games again. I’ve kind of made a quasi-tradition of embarrassing myself in this endeavor, showcasing my failures in 2016 and 2019.
The results were mixed; I was 19-21 in 2016 and 25-16 in 2019.
I’ll hit the highlights, then list the rest of my winners.
LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
It’s been a fine season for Eastern and coach Chris Creighton, who I’m kind of surprised hasn’t been getting more buzz about moving up to a higher-tier program. This is his fourth bowl game in Ypsilanti; EMU has only been to five total as a Division 1 team. He’ll have a tough task getting his first postseason win, as Liberty is led by QB Malik Willis, a projected top pick in next year’s NFL draft. Willis isn’t playing it safe and opting out of the game, either. Pick: Liberty.
Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan vs. Nevada
Tim Lester hasn’t quite gotten the Broncos back to the level P.J. Fleck had the team — Western hasn’t won more than seven games in his five seasons. He’ll have an opportunity change that against the Wolf Pack. Western can score, but the question is: Can they stop anyone? Nevada has a potent offense that will present a mighty challenge. Pick: Nevada.
Arizona Bowl
Boise State vs.
Central Michigan
This isn’t your dad’s Boise State team that was beating major programs in bowl games. The Broncos have four losses, but they’re still a formidable opponent for the Chippewas. Lew Nichols, the nation’s leading rusher, should get plenty of carries for CMU. Pick: Boise State.
Peach Bowl
Michigan State vs. Pitt
They might as well rename this the Disappointing Bowl, as the two main attractions — MSU running back Kenneth Walker III and Pitt’s Heisman finalist QB Kenny Pickett — are both not playing. Michigan State will probably be able to absorb the loss of Walker better than the Panthers losing their singal caller. Pick: MSU.
Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State was about 6 inches from potentially getting into the College Football Playoff. The Cowboys face a Notre Dame team that is no longer run by Brian Kelly, who bolted to take the LSU job. Marcus Freeman is in charge and this will be his first game as a head coach. The Irish could be inspired — or come out flat. It’s hard to say. Pick: Oklahoma State.
Rose Bowl
Utah vs. Ohio State
Utah needs to follow the blueprint Michigan used to beat the Buckeyes: Get pressure on QB C.J. Stroud and punish a suspect defense. The Utes should be able to have some success with the first part, as the team has racked up 41 sacks this season. Offensively, Tavion Thomas has rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns, so I expect Utah to put up a heck of a fight. Pick: Utah.
Sugar Bowl
Mississippi vs. Baylor
Bad news for Baylor fans: Rebels QB Matt Corral is expected to play in this one. Corral, like Pickett, will be a contender to be taken at the top of the NFL draft in April. Corral also likely won’t turn it over four times like Oklahoma State did in the Big 12 championship. Pick: Mississippi.
Orange Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Michigan vs. Georgia
Georgia cruised through the regular season until it ran into the brick wall that is Alabama in the SEC championship game. Normally, I wouldn’t put much faith in Michigan to hang with the Southern boys, but this Wolverine team has been a different animal since blowing a 16-point lead at Michigan State. Aidan Hutchinson’s playing as good as anyone in the country and might be the No. 1 overall draft pick. Is this a homer pick? Absolutely, but who knows the next time Michigan will be here. Sue me. Pick: Michigan.
Cotton Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Cincinnati vs. Alabama
I think Cincy will surprise some people, in the sense this will be closer than most think. Bearcats QB Desmond Ridder can ball and he’ll force Alabama to score some points. Unfortunately, scoring points is right in the Tide’s wheelhouse. Pick: Alabama.
College Football Playoff Championship
Michigan vs. Alabama.
You know I have to. Is it going to be wrong? Likely. Don’t care. Go Blue baby. Pick: Michigan.
Best of the Rest
Toledo over Middle Tennessee (Bahamas Bowl); Coastal Carolina over Northern Illinois (Cure Bowl); Western Kentucky over Appalachian State (Boca Raton Bowl); Jackson State over South Carolina State (Celebration Bowl); Fresno State over UTEP (New Mexico Bowl); BYU over UAB (Independence Bowl); Oregon State over Utah State (L.A. Bowl); Louisiana over Marshall (New Orleans Bowl); Tulsa over Old Dominion (Myrtle Beach Bowl); Kent State over Wyoming (Potato Bowl); UTSA over San Diego State (Frisco Bowl); Army over Missouri (Armed Forces Bowl); Miami-Ohio over North Texas (Frisco Football Classic); Florida over UCF (Gasparilla Bowl); Hawaii over Memphis (Hawaii Bowl); Ball State over Georgia State (Camellia Bowl); Boston College over East Carolina (Military Bowl); Houston over Auburn (Birmingham Bowl); Louisville over Air Force (First Responder Bowl); Mississippi State over Texas Tech (Liberty Bowl); NC State over UCLA (Holiday Bowl); Minnesota over West Virginia (Guaranteed Rate Bowl); Virginia over SMU (Fenway Bowl); Virginia Tech over Maryland (Pinstripe Bowl); Iowa State over Clemson (Cheez-It Bowl); Oklahoma over Oregon (Alamo Bowl); North Carolina over South Carolina (Mayo Bowl); Purdue over Tennessee (Music City Bowl); Wisconsin over Arizona State (Las Vegas Bowl); Wake Forest over Texas A&M (Gator Bowl); Miami over Washington State (Sun Bowl); Penn State over Arkansas (Outback Bowl); Kentucky over Iowa (Citrus Bowl); Kansas State over LSU (Texas Bowl).
