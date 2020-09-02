ACME — Caledonia’s Brett White remained the leader, but Benny Cook, another guy from Caledonia, and several others crept closer Tuesday in the Michigan Open Championship on The Bear at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
White shot a 2-under 70 to check in at 8-under 136 at the halfway point of the $115,000 championship, and one shot behind was Cook, the recent Michigan PGA Professional Champion who shot 69 for 137 and grew up in the same community near Grand Rapids.
“We went to different high schools and they were in different divisions, but we played the local tournaments, played a lot together, so it’s been pretty cool seeing his success as he’s turned pro,” White said of Cook.
“I’m not surprised he’s playing well and tomorrow we do it again.”
A crowd is involved with 12 golfers within four shots of the lead.
Ben VanScoyk of Grand Rapids, a younger mini-tour pro from the same area of the state, shot 70 for 138 and is two shots behind at 138.
Defending champion Eric Lilleboe of Okemos shot 69 to move within three shots at 139. He was tied with 68-shooting Reed Hrynewich of Muskegon, a former University of Michigan golfer who has come back to pro golf after a three-year work hiatus, and Traverse City’s Patrick Colburn, who shot 67 and is transitioning back to amateur status after being a professional.
Laingsburg’s Zach Koerner missed the cut and finished 17-over par.
