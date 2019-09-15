^
GRAND BLANC — Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus and singer Kid Rock may seem like an unlikely pair, but Nicklaus says the Michigan rocker is a lot of fun and, usually, a gentleman.
The twosome took on retired Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg and country singer Dierks Bentley Saturday afternoon at the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills in a nine-hole charity event on Saturday. The foursome teed off on No. 10 shortly after the final threesome of the senior tournament made the turn.
“I met him as ‘Bob,’” Nicklaus said of Kid Rock, whose name is Bob Ritchie. “We first met at Augusta. I had no idea who Kid Rock was.”
Nicklaus, 79, described how Rock joined his Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida, and had to buy a suit so he could meet with the membership committee.
“He couldn’t have been more of a gentleman. He’s very philanthropic. He’s very big on the military. He’s a good guy.”
Nicklaus said he planned to have “a little fun” during Saturday’s event.
During a Saturday morning press event, ostensibly to announce Ally and McLaren renewing their sponsorships through 2025, Nicklaus was the highlight, sharing opinions on a variety of topics.
“I think (the tournament) is great for golf and the Champions tour,” he said. “Golf is the biggest generator of all sports to charity. Golf generates more money every year than the other major sports combined. That’s the truth.”
In the tournament’s first year in 2018, more than $800,000 was returned to charities. Tournament officials Saturday said that amount will be more than $1 million this year.
Nicklaus pointed out it’s been a long time since he’s seen Warwick Hills.
“I remember there wasn’t any trees out there between (holes) one, nine, 10 and 18,” he said. “Just dry grass.”
Nicklaus noted he played the then-new course as an amateur in 1959, ’60 and ’61.
He made his lone Buick Open appearance in 1965, finishing fourth after hitting his tee shot on No. 18 out of bounds.
“I managed to hit it out of bounds on my last tee shot and that’s why I never came back,” he joked. “There was a wooden barrier fence (about) 5 yeards off the fairway. The wind was left to right and I tried to hold it against the wind and pulled it and hit it out of bounds.”
He added, though, that he did purchase his first car while in Michigan for the tournament: a white 1957 convertible.
“It wasn’t a prize; I bought it,” he emphasized.
The course, at the time, he said, was “fairly simple.” The greens all seemed narrow at the front with a pair of bunkers and then widened in back.
“The bunkers have a little personality now,” he said. “It’s changed a little bit.”
While he admitted he probably wouldn’t design a course as Warwick Hills is laid out these days, the layout has served its purpose and has provided a lot of good golf.
“Warwick Hills has matured very nicely over 50 to 60 years,” he said.
Nicklaus, in response to a question, said he’s had 21 holes-in-one, and each is special.
“They’re all one,” he said. “Any time you have a hole in one it’s fun.”
He said he only plays 17 to 18 rounds of golf a year these days, often in events such as Saturday’s.
“I love being involved,” he said. “I do a half dozen of these a year. It keeps me involved in the game.”
He said he may travel more now than during his touring years.
He noted he was in Fort Wayne earlier this week, stopped in Grand Blanc where son Gary was part of the tournament, and planned to fly to Miami today to watch his grandson play as a member of the Dolphins NFL team.
As long as it remains fun, he said, he plans to keep right on traveling.
And while Nicklaus clearly is revered among those in the golf world, he downplayed his stature.
“I don’t know that I have any role in golf,” he said. “I’m flattered people consider me an elder statesman. Why in the world am I out here today? I haven’t played in 20 years.”
He admitted, though, that while people may perceive him as a legendary character, he’s not going to say that about himself — those kinds of statements are for the media and public to make, if they wish to.
