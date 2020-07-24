BATTLE CREEK — Owosso Country Club pro Steve Wakulsky finished tied for third July 14-15 during the Michigan PGA Senior Open at Bedford Valley Country Club.
Wakulsky led the tournament after the first round by firing a 67, but a second-day 74 pushed him back into a tie with Mike Ignasiak and Tom Werkmeiester at 4-under for the tournament.
Steve Maddalena of Jackson and Jeff Roth both were 7-under in a tie for first. Maddalena won in a playoff.
