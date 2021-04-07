OWOSSO — The Owosso Knights of Columbus golf league at Corunna Hills is ready to start its season.
A league meeting for new and current members is planned for 7 p.m. April 22 at the K of C lounge, 1259 E. M-21.
The league has openings for teams in both flights, and is seeking single players to fill out at least one team. Call Secretary Jeff Wolf at (989) 277-7420 for more information.
The league plans to begin play April 29. The season consists of two nine-week halves with a position round in the final week of each. A two-week playoff for qualifying teams follows the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.