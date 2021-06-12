ACME — It was a title Brett White coveted and he plans to return to the Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open Championship long into the future.
The 28-year-old mini-tour professional from Caledonia will defend the state championship he won a year ago, taking on a field of 156 golfers, including 11 other former champions, Monday through Thursday on The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
“I have so many good memories from last year,” said White, who since his win last summer has been playing on the All-Pro Tour and the North Texas PGA Players Tour, where he finished sixth on the money list.
White went wire-to-wire with the lead and four under-par rounds to win a year ago, just three years after a life-threatening brain infection. He shot a closing 3-under 69 on The Bear for a 12-under total and a five-shot win.
Alex Scott, a Traverse City mini-tour professional, former bag attendant at the resort and a former Grand Valley State All-American, shot a final 70 for 7-under 281 and second place.
This is the second year of a sponsorship agreement with Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel, and this year’s purse will be announced during tournament week.
Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and Grand Traverse Resort and Spa are owned and operated by the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. The resort is hosting the championship for the 32nd time, the 29th on The Bear, a Jack Nicklaus design.
Chesaning High School graduate Cody Haughton, who is a professional instructor at Red Run Golf Club in Royal Oak, will tee off at 8:45 a.m. Monday in a threesome that includes Kyle Dobbs of Walnut Creek Golf and CC, and Donnie Trosper of Canton.
Haughton played for and graduated from Ferris State University in 2014. He qualified for the inaugural 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
