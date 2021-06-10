Brooks Koepka wasn’t playing in the PGA’s Memorial tournament this past week, but fans did their best to ensure Bryson DeChambeau had the fellow major champion on his mind.
Friday, during the tournament, for instance, fans yelled variations of “Let’s go, Brooksy!” after DeChambeau’s shots.
Whether the reigning U.S. Open champ heard those comments is uncertain, but they represent just the latest fallout in what is ramping up to be the PGA’s best and biggest feud in a long time.
Koepka later tweeted he would buy the hecklers a beer.
The rift began in January 2019 when Koepka called out DeChambeau for slow play during the Dubai Desert Classic. Koepka wondered aloud why people need more than a minute to hit a shot.
The feud simmered for a year until DeChambeau called out Koepka’s abs, or lack of such, in the ESPN Body Issue. Koepka fired back with a photo of his major trophies, noting he was two short of a six pack. DeChambeau had no major titles at that point.
DeChambeau won last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic by three shots, but the feud blew up after he berated a cameraman and the video of him and his buffed up physique when viral. Koepka tweeted a commentless gif of HBO TV series character Kenny Powers denying steroid allegations.
After DeChambeau’s U.S. Open win in October, Koepka ignored questions about the rivalry during an Instagram event, but finally said: “Yeah, there was a lot of them [questions about Bryson], I just chose not to talk about it. If you’ve got nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all.”
So, naturally, when DeChambeau appeared Monday for this year’s Rocket Mortgage press day, he wanted to ignore the entire Memorial thing. The media did not.
“That’s for another time,” DeChambeau said in trying to brush off the inevitable discussion. When the question was raised again, he gave it passing acknowledgement.
“A good, jesting rivalry is good for the game of golf,” he suggested. “Nothing too extreme. I’ve personally got no issues. If he’s up for a discussion, you need to talk to him about that.”
While the Rocket Mortgage Classic, slated for June 28 to July 4 at Detroit Golf Club, currently includes major champs Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson, Koepka isn’t on the entry list, so that discussion will have to wait.
DeChambeau also breezed past another big constroversy this past week. Spaniard Jon Rahm was leading the Memorial by six shots after shooting a 64 on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, after he stepped off the course he was told he had tested positive for COVID-19 that morning and he was forced to withdraw.
The PGA Tour said Rahm was involved in contact tracing after being in close proximity with a person who had COVID-19. Under the circuit’s protocols, he was allowed to remain in the tournament, but he had to test after each round and he was restricted from some indoor areas during the week. He was tested after a rain-delayed second round and before he started his third.
No one commented on whether he had been vaccinated, which the Tour leaves up to players. The apparently asymptomatic Rahm will be off until two days before the U.S. Open. His positive test also means those who played with him must be tested daily.
“I don’t know what to say about that,” DeChambeau said Monday. “It’s the PGA protocol, obviously. It’s something the Tour will have to deal with. I just feel bad for Jon. All you can do is really feel for him.
“Maybe he could have played on his own, but how would that work?” he added. He didn’t address whether it might be foolish for players chasing millions of dollars, major titles and sponsorship dollars to avoid getting vaccinated.
DeChambeau was much more effusive in talking about his “speed” routine, getting almost Zen-like in describing how it makes him feel.
“You feel like you’re going to pass out. You feel like you’re going to faint. You feel like you’re going to fall over. It’s in those moments you catch a second wind. Your nervous system can just explode.
“When that happens, you just feel like you’re light. You can break speeds like you’ve never broken them before,” he said.
It sounds cool, until you realize he’s talking about two, 11/2 hour sessions in a single day, three days per week in which he hits about 200 balls as hard as he all-out can.
“You’ve got to be careful with it,” he said. “It’s a full day ordeal. You’re waxed.”
DeChambeau, who touched 197 mph with his swing this past week, is hoping to top 200 mph. Part of the reason for his straight-arm takeaway is to help keep things connected during his furious swing.
He says he’s “only” hitting the ball 10 yards further than last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.