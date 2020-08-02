RUSH TWP. — Jerry Gunthorpe defended his senior club championship by defeating Van Waugh in a sudden death playoff Saturday.

Gunthorpe shot a 66 gross from the white tees and Waugh shot 67 net from the yellow tees. The low gross and low net players take part in a playoff to determine the winner of the title.

On the women’s side, Luanne Worthington won the division with a net 66.

Top men’s net and gross scores include:

Net

Van Waugh 67

Dave Cushion 69

Jim Brimacombe 70

Richard Young 70

Greg Worthington 70

Gross

Jerry Gunthorpe 66

Dave Cushion 72

Greg Worthington 74

Richard Young 76

Dale Weekley 78

