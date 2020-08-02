RUSH TWP. — Jerry Gunthorpe defended his senior club championship by defeating Van Waugh in a sudden death playoff Saturday.
Gunthorpe shot a 66 gross from the white tees and Waugh shot 67 net from the yellow tees. The low gross and low net players take part in a playoff to determine the winner of the title.
On the women’s side, Luanne Worthington won the division with a net 66.
Top men’s net and gross scores include:
Net
Van Waugh 67
Dave Cushion 69
Jim Brimacombe 70
Richard Young 70
Greg Worthington 70
Gross
Jerry Gunthorpe 66
Dave Cushion 72
Greg Worthington 74
Richard Young 76
Dale Weekley 78
